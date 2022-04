The Ontario County Board of Supervisors is looking to pass an all-encompassing piece of legislation relating to the county’s solid waste and recycling regulations. On Monday, March 21, the board’s Planning and Environmental Quality Committee met to discuss the potential combined ordinance. County attorney Holly Adams gave a presentation on the more than a dozen local solid waste and recycling laws passed since 1974, according to Finger Lakes Times.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO