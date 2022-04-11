ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

GOOD NEWS: Maria Cole Family Practice announces name change

By OA Life
Odessa American
Odessa American
 1 day ago
Maria Cole Family Practice, a local medical practice led by Maria Cole, APRN FNP-C and Kelly Wenger, APRN FNP–C, recently announced the changing of its name to Enrich Family Practice. The new name was effective April 1 and celebrates the practice’s 10th year in business.

“We believe this new name better reflects our practice and what we strive for every day. Enrich means to improve or enhance the quality or value of something and that is what we try to do here. We always want people leaving feeling better than they did when they came in,” Cole said.

As a reflection of the new name, the practice will reveal a new logo and website. While the physical location will remain the same at 5031 Wayland Drive, the new web address will be enrichfamilypractice.com. The ownership, practitioners, and staff will all remain the same.

