With conspiracy theories about elections at an epic high, Amber McReynolds has never been busier. She has led efforts to modernize voting at the municipal level, statewide and nationally. As director of elections in Denver, she helped enact ballot tracing and participated in efforts to modernize voting statewide, such as allowing same-day voter registration and full voting by mail. Many of the initiatives she worked on are now being adopted around the country. Today she works on voting by mail at the federal level, as a President Joe Biden-appointed governor of the United States Postal Service, where she oversees the postal service’s role in elections.

3 DAYS AGO