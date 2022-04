For my money, this is the most interesting play-in round game (in either conference). Two pretty good teams — each with an All-NBA level player — face off when the Los Angeles Clippers travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in the Western Conference 7/8 pay-in game (6:30 p.m., TNT). The winner advances to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, the loser will host the winner of the Spurs at Pelicans game in a win-or-go-home game for the No. 8 seed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO