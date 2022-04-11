ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai starts easing lockdown in some neighbourhoods

Cover picture for the articleShanghai eased restrictions on some neighbourhoods Monday after mounting outcry over inflexible COVID-19 rules that have locked down 25 million people, caused food shortages and left thousands in quarantine. Authorities said they would gradually begin to allow those in areas with the least number of virus cases to leave...

