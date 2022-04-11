ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 12-15 cents, corn up 6-8 cents, soybeans down 5-8 cents


 3 days ago

CHICAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firmer overnight as the ongoing...





Ukraine official says 2021/22 corn exports could fall to 17 mln T

KYIV, April 13 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian deputy agriculture minister on Wednesday said that the country's 2021/22 corn exports could total 17 million tonnes, down from 23.1 million tonnes the previous year. Roman Rusakov added at a conference in Prague that 2021/22 sunflower oil exports could total 3.4 million tonnes,...



UPDATE 1-Argentine grain truckers strike, threatening exports amid harvest

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Truckers in Argentina began an open-ended strike on Monday to demand higher rates for transporting grain and livestock, an action that could hit grain exports during a key part of the harvest. Argentina, the world's leading exporter of soy derivatives and second-largest corn exporter,...



GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures extend rally, corn retreats from 5-week peak

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were firmer in early Asian trading on Wednesday, extending gains on persistent worries about Black Sea grain exports disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while corn retreated from a five-week high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...



GRAINS-Wheat up for second day on supply worries; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday, with the market gaining for a second session as expectations of a protracted Russia-Ukraine war heightened concerns over global supplies. Corn and soybeans ticked lower, giving up some of last session's strong gains. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...



NOPA March U.S. soybean crush seen at 181.991 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely notched their largest March crush on record amid good margins and strong demand for soymeal, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. With ample crushing supplies on hand, many processors ran...



Russian wheat export prices stabilise, domestic demand weakens

April 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were stable last week amid a strengthening of the rouble against the dollar , higher global prices for wheat in Chicago and Paris as well as weaker demand at home, analysts said on Monday. Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, has managed to continue exporting through its Black Sea ports despite the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis that have complicated trade logistics and payments. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content from the Black Sea ports were stable last week at $368 free on board (FOB), the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. "Russia continues to ship wheat at an average pace," said Sovecon, another consultancy, adding wheat prices were assessed at $370-380 per tonne. Russia exported 400,000 tonnes of grains last week, compared with 560,000 tonnes a week earlier, it said. Prices in the domestic market fell as demand from exporters declined amid higher export taxes and a stronger rouble, Sovecon said, adding that farmers' stocks were still high. The weather continues to favour Russia's spring grain sowing. By April 1, spring grains were planted on 563,000 hectares, against 360,000 hectares a year earlier, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 16,725 rbls/t -350 rbls wheat, European part ($206.55) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 46,500 rbls/t -2,625 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 123,350 rbls/t -5,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,830/t -$20 oil (IKAR) - Soybeans (Sovecon) 52,300 rbls/t -800 rbls - White sugar, $898.4/t +$53 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 80.9750 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Evans)



UPDATE 2-China's March soybean imports fall 18% on year

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China imported fewer soybeans in March than a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as bad weather delayed exports from Brazil and poor crush margins curbed demand. The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 6.35 million tonnes of the oilseed in March, down...



GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures climb on Ukraine woes, U.S. biofuel plan

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures rose on Tuesday on worries about the Russia-Ukraine conflict persisting and disrupting Black Sea grain exports, and optimism about increased demand for biofuels, analysts said. U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans to extend the availability of higher biofuel...



UPDATE 1-Morocco to expand soft wheat stockpiles beyond five months -minister

RABAT, April 11 (Reuters) - The Moroccan government plans a gradual build-up of soft wheat stockpiles adding to the five months of domestic consumption needs currently secured by the private sector, the agriculture minister said on Monday. The additional stocks will be run by state grains agency ONICLE, minister Mohammed...



GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy rally from early declines; Ukraine still in focus

CHICAGO, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose to a three-week high on Wednesday, rallying after early declines on profit taking, as buyers emerged due to worries about tightening global supplies, the crisis in Ukraine and drought in the U.S. Plains, analysts said. Corn futures turned higher on fears...













Ukraine state firm to buy 2022 milling wheat

KYIV, April 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-run Agrarian Fund has launched a campaign to buy wheat from the 2022 harvest, in an effort to provide producers with cash as the Russian invasion limits export sales, the fund said on Monday. "Agrarian Fund makes advance payments on the security of the...



Larger German 2022 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast

HAMBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 wheat crop of all types will increase 6.2% on the year to 22.70 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its second harvest estimate on Wednesday. The association forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop will rise 11.1% from last summer’s...



UPDATE 2-France sees less wheat, sugar beet sowing but more barley, rapeseed

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Farmers in France, the European Union's biggest crop producer, are expected to cut back on wheat and sugar sowing for this year's harvest but expand barley and rapeseed area, the country's farm ministry said on Tuesday. For soft wheat, France's most-grown cereal, the ministry pegged...



LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures end higher

CHICAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange inched higher on Monday as technical buying and worries about tightening U.S. hog supplies offset fears of slowing pork export demand and softening cash hog prices, traders said. CME benchmark June lean hogs settled up 0.450 cent...



USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 corn output at 118 million T

April 12 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Next season, Post forecasts corn area to expand by one million hectares (ha), to a total of 22.5 million ha, and production to top 118 million metric tons (MMT). The wheat planted area will grow to 3.4 million ha, with production reaching nearly 9 MMT. The expansion for both commodities is forecast on rising global prices and demand, spiked by the armed conflict in the Black Sea region. Although Brazilian growers have room to expand planting, the big question is whether they will have enough fertilizer to do so. A reduction in inputs would also lead to lower yields, though the impact will be uneven across the country and will depend at least to an extent on climate."



GRAINS-Chicago futures firm on global supply, U.S. weather concerns

* Soybeans up but below 2-week high (Updates prices and milestone for wheat, adds details and comment) April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose on Tuesday, with wheat climbing to its strongest level in more than two weeks and corn near a five-week high on persistent concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to disrupt Black Sea exports.



UPDATE 1-Argentine grains truck traffic grinds to a halt as strike hardens

BUENOS AIRES, April 12 (Reuters) - Argentine truck owners extended a grains transport strike on Tuesday, bringing grains haulage traffic to a virtual halt at the peak of the harvest season in the world's leading exporter of processed soy and number two shipper of corn. The protest, demanding higher freight...



Record wheat crop, high stocks to help India meet rising global demand

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - Bumper harvests and overflowing grain bins will help India to meet wheat import needs of the world's top buyers as Russia's Ukraine invasion hits supplies from the Black Sea region, a top government official said. India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, is prepared...


