CBOT Trends-Wheat up 12-15 cents, corn up 6-8 cents, soybeans down 5-8 cents

April 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were stable last week amid a strengthening of the rouble against the dollar , higher global prices for wheat in Chicago and Paris as well as weaker demand at home, analysts said on Monday. Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, has managed to continue exporting through its Black Sea ports despite the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis that have complicated trade logistics and payments. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content from the Black Sea ports were stable last week at $368 free on board (FOB), the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. "Russia continues to ship wheat at an average pace," said Sovecon, another consultancy, adding wheat prices were assessed at $370-380 per tonne. Russia exported 400,000 tonnes of grains last week, compared with 560,000 tonnes a week earlier, it said. Prices in the domestic market fell as demand from exporters declined amid higher export taxes and a stronger rouble, Sovecon said, adding that farmers' stocks were still high. The weather continues to favour Russia's spring grain sowing. By April 1, spring grains were planted on 563,000 hectares, against 360,000 hectares a year earlier, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 16,725 rbls/t -350 rbls wheat, European part ($206.55) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 46,500 rbls/t -2,625 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 123,350 rbls/t -5,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,830/t -$20 oil (IKAR) - Soybeans (Sovecon) 52,300 rbls/t -800 rbls - White sugar, $898.4/t +$53 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 80.9750 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Evans)

