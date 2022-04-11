Philbin, Chubbuck Road intersection to be closed to construct roundabout

The Philbin / Chubbuck Rd. Intersection will be Closed for vehicular traffic starting Monday, April 18 thru late August.

Mickelsen Construction will be constructing the proposed roundabout at this intersection. During construction please use one of the posted regional detours around the project using either Hawthorne, Rio Vista, Siphon, or the Sawtooth St. bypass to avoid this intersection.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience.