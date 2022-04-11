ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chubbuck, ID

Philbin, Chubbuck Road intersection to be closed to construct roundabout

By City of Chubbuck
 1 day ago

The Philbin / Chubbuck Rd. Intersection will be Closed for vehicular traffic starting Monday, April 18 thru late August.

Mickelsen Construction will be constructing the proposed roundabout at this intersection. During construction please use one of the posted regional detours around the project using either Hawthorne, Rio Vista, Siphon, or the Sawtooth St. bypass to avoid this intersection.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience.

Idaho State Journal

Snowstorm shuts down I-84 in East Idaho for hours after several wrecks reported including one involving 17 vehicles

A 53-mile stretch of Interstate 84 in East Idaho was shut down for nearly seven hours after a snowstorm caused crashes involving numerous vehicles, hospitalizing several people, authorities said. Interstate 84 from the Interstate 86 interchange to the Utah state line was closed by Idaho State Police at 6:31 p.m. Monday and was not reopened until 1:11 a.m. Tuesday. The closure followed six wrecks injuring nine people on Interstate 84...
TRAFFIC
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

