KJ Jefferson is among the SEC’s best quarterbacks, according to On3

By Taylor Jones
 1 day ago

As the “talking season” stage of the College Football offseason gets closer, the hype surrounding Arkansas football continues to grow. One of the reason’s for the Razorbacks’ popularity, is quarterback KJ Jefferson .

So much so, that Jefferson is thought to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference. Jesse Simonton of On3 released his SEC Quarterback Power Rankings on Sunday, and Jefferson ranks among the conference’s best, checking in at No. 2. Jefferson is behind Alabama’s Bryce Young for the top spot and is ranks higher than Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, among others.

Simonton believes that if Jefferson has a great season in 2022, that the sky is the limit for his future.

Jefferson is a bulldozer with limbs. The Razorbacks’ 6-3, 250-pound dual-threat talent was 3rd in the SEC in yards per attempt (9.1), had 27 total touchdowns and rushed for 664 yards. Last year was a breakout campaign for Jefferson, but he could become a true SEC star and legit NFL prospect with a monster 2022 season.

Jefferson burst onto the scene in 2021 by completing 67% of his passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns to only four interceptions. He was also 2nd on the team in rushing by carrying the football 146 times for 664 yards and scoring six touchdowns.

Arkansas looks to Jefferson to build on the success of 2021, as he will have solid receiving targets in Jadon Haselwood , Ketron Jackson , and Malik Hornsby , as well as a supporting cast of Raheim Sanders , [autotag]AJ Greene , and dominique johnson at the running back position.

Who's behind KJ Jefferson at QB for Arkansas? A Spring Practice Examination

