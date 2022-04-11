ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Chambersburg teacher accused of sex offenses involving student

By Shawn Hardy, Echo Pilot
 1 day ago
A Chambersburg Area Senior High School chemistry teacher was arrested Friday, April 8, and charged with multiple sexual offenses involving a student, according to Chambersburg police.

Benjamin A. Duran-Tobias, 29, was placed on administrative leave by the Chambersburg Area School District following a report of unlawful contact with a student.

After investigation, he was charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of institutional sexual assault and one count each of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault, according to police.

A statement on the CASD website says, “A Chambersburg Area School District secondary school teacher is alleged to have engaged in inappropriate behavior with students. Following notification of the allegations, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation. The incident is now being handled by the Chambersburg Borough Police Department, who informed the district of this person’s formal charges and arrest. Further questions or requests for information should be directed to the Chambersburg Borough Police Department.”

Duran-Tobias was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Plum and committed to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Crime & Safety
