Public Health

Patient is fighting for life after drinking controversial bleach-based solution to try to cure Covid

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A patient is fighting for their life after drinking a bleach-based solution to try to treat themself after catching Covid-19.

The person from New Zealand drank Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), which has been promoted as a cure for Covid in recent years, and other ailments including cancer, HIV, Ebola and autism going back a decade.

Drinking MMS can be harmful or fatal and there is no evidence it works.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has been warning consumers since for years to be aware of the 'misleading claims made online about MMS for the treatment, cure, prevention or alleviation of disease in humans, including Covid'.

A patient is fighting for their life after drinking a bleach-based solution to treat Covid-19.

Renewed warnings against using MMS have come after a report of a person being taken to intensive care after drinking the solution to treat Covid in New Zealand.

'MMS is often marketed as water purification drops and may be offered under different names, including Miracle Mineral Supplement,' the TGA warned.

It contains a high concentration of sodium chlorite, which is a chemical used as a textile bleaching agent and disinfectant.

'Products containing high concentrations of sodium chlorite pose a serious health risk if consumed by humans,' TGA said.

MMS has not been approved by the TGA for use to treat, cure, prevent or alleviate any disease or condition.

In 2014 at least 10 Victorians were poisoned after consuming MMS promoted by the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

At the time, a Victorian Department of Health spokesman said 'This isn’t like drinking bleach, it literally is drinking bleach.'

In May 2020, the Australian branch of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing was fined $151,200 by the TGA for the alleged unlawful advertising of a Miracle Mineral Supplement.

A Victorian Department of Health spokesman said drinking MMS 'isn't like drinking bleach, it literally is drinking bleach'

TGA issued twelve infringement notices to the church and released a statement about the harmful effects that can be caused by the ingestion of MMS.

'There is no clinical, scientifically-accepted evidence showing that MMS can cure or alleviate any disease,' the statement said.

'The use of MMS presents serious health risks, and can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and severe dehydration, which in some cases can result in hospitalisation.'

A website promoting MMS acknowledges drinking the solution 'may cause nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea' but claims, without evidence, that this is a sign that MMS is working and people should just take a lower dose.

The dangerous Miracle Mineral Supplement

The TGA statement added that it 'is monitoring non-compliance, particularly in relation to the advertising of products that claim to prevent or cure Covid-19 and will continue to take action in relation to any advertisements that do not meet the requirements.'

An MMS Australia spokesperson told The Guardian the solution is a religious sacrament they should be free to use and share as they please.

'Our products, their descriptions and other information posted here are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease, and any apparent reference to same is inadvertent and purely coincidental,' they said.

A patient is fighting for their life after drinking a bleach-based solution to try to treat themself after catching Covid-19

'We do not believe in miracle cures, but in healthy, wholesome living and good nutrition to keep the temple of our souls, our bodies, clean and free of harmful chemicals and poisons. We also believe in the power of quiet contemplation, meditation and prayer.'

MMS products have been promoted as destroying pathogens, fungi, disease, bacteria, viruses and Covid-19.

There was no evidence for those claims.

Anyone experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or symptoms of severe dehydration after drinking the solution should immediately seek medical advice.

Comments / 82

Ralph Wakeman
1d ago

they'll drink bleach but the vaccine is just too risky. there really is no hope for these people

Reply(15)
57
nan
1d ago

Nature's way of weeding out the infirm. ( nice way of putting it. Wouldn't want to get blasted by the left for using the no-no word I was really thinking lol)

Reply
5
Becky Charlotte
1d ago

Probably used the bleach to wash down his horse wormer.

Reply(7)
24
Related
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
