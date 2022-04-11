Patient is fighting for life after drinking controversial bleach-based solution to try to cure Covid

A patient is fighting for their life after drinking a bleach-based solution to try to treat themself after catching Covid-19.

The person from New Zealand drank Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), which has been promoted as a cure for Covid in recent years, and other ailments including cancer, HIV, Ebola and autism going back a decade.

Drinking MMS can be harmful or fatal and there is no evidence it works.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has been warning consumers since for years to be aware of the 'misleading claims made online about MMS for the treatment, cure, prevention or alleviation of disease in humans, including Covid'.

Renewed warnings against using MMS have come after a report of a person being taken to intensive care after drinking the solution to treat Covid in New Zealand.

'MMS is often marketed as water purification drops and may be offered under different names, including Miracle Mineral Supplement,' the TGA warned.

It contains a high concentration of sodium chlorite, which is a chemical used as a textile bleaching agent and disinfectant.

'Products containing high concentrations of sodium chlorite pose a serious health risk if consumed by humans,' TGA said.

MMS has not been approved by the TGA for use to treat, cure, prevent or alleviate any disease or condition.

In 2014 at least 10 Victorians were poisoned after consuming MMS promoted by the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

At the time, a Victorian Department of Health spokesman said 'This isn’t like drinking bleach, it literally is drinking bleach.'

In May 2020, the Australian branch of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing was fined $151,200 by the TGA for the alleged unlawful advertising of a Miracle Mineral Supplement.

TGA issued twelve infringement notices to the church and released a statement about the harmful effects that can be caused by the ingestion of MMS.

'There is no clinical, scientifically-accepted evidence showing that MMS can cure or alleviate any disease,' the statement said.

'The use of MMS presents serious health risks, and can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and severe dehydration, which in some cases can result in hospitalisation.'

A website promoting MMS acknowledges drinking the solution 'may cause nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea' but claims, without evidence, that this is a sign that MMS is working and people should just take a lower dose.

The TGA statement added that it 'is monitoring non-compliance, particularly in relation to the advertising of products that claim to prevent or cure Covid-19 and will continue to take action in relation to any advertisements that do not meet the requirements.'

An MMS Australia spokesperson told The Guardian the solution is a religious sacrament they should be free to use and share as they please.

'Our products, their descriptions and other information posted here are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease, and any apparent reference to same is inadvertent and purely coincidental,' they said.

'We do not believe in miracle cures, but in healthy, wholesome living and good nutrition to keep the temple of our souls, our bodies, clean and free of harmful chemicals and poisons. We also believe in the power of quiet contemplation, meditation and prayer.'

MMS products have been promoted as destroying pathogens, fungi, disease, bacteria, viruses and Covid-19.

There was no evidence for those claims.

Anyone experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or symptoms of severe dehydration after drinking the solution should immediately seek medical advice.