ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves sign head coach Chris Finch to multi-year contract extension

By Joe Nelson
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEnkb_0f5iLZ5E00

The Wolves finished with the league's No. 1 offense this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed head coach Chris Finch and the rest of the coaching staff to a multi-year contract extension. Terms of the deal haven't been provided.

In a release, Finch said this season has been one that "our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.”

Finch and the Timberwolves are preparing to face the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the NBA play-in tournament. The winner will become the 7 seed and face No. 2 Memphis in a best-of-seven series, while the loser will have to play New Orleans or San Antonio in a one-game playoff for the 8 seed and the right to face No. 1 Phoenix.

“Chris has done a tremendous job creating stability and consistency for this franchise and building a winning mentality,” said the Timberwolves ownership group, led by Mark Lore and Alex Rodriguez. “We look forward to supporting him throughout the years while he continues achieving the goals he and his staff have set out for the team.”

The Timberwolves finished the season as the NBA's highest-scoring team, averaging a club record 115.9 points per game. It's the first time in franchise history that the Wolves have led the league in scoring.

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after three seasons

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Frank Vogel. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement released by the team. "Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future."
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#The Los Angeles Clippers
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
43
Followers
18
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy