Timberwolves sign head coach Chris Finch to multi-year contract extension

The Wolves finished with the league's No. 1 offense this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed head coach Chris Finch and the rest of the coaching staff to a multi-year contract extension. Terms of the deal haven't been provided.

In a release, Finch said this season has been one that "our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward.”

Finch and the Timberwolves are preparing to face the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the NBA play-in tournament. The winner will become the 7 seed and face No. 2 Memphis in a best-of-seven series, while the loser will have to play New Orleans or San Antonio in a one-game playoff for the 8 seed and the right to face No. 1 Phoenix.

“Chris has done a tremendous job creating stability and consistency for this franchise and building a winning mentality,” said the Timberwolves ownership group, led by Mark Lore and Alex Rodriguez. “We look forward to supporting him throughout the years while he continues achieving the goals he and his staff have set out for the team.”

The Timberwolves finished the season as the NBA's highest-scoring team, averaging a club record 115.9 points per game. It's the first time in franchise history that the Wolves have led the league in scoring.