‘American Idol': HunterGirl Commands the Stage With a Rascal Flatts Hit [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) has been a standout on American Idol ever since she auditioned for the Season 20 show with Rascal Flatts’ “Riot.” And when she took the stage on Sunday night (April 10) for a new performance as part of the Top 24, she proved exactly why she's still in...

tasteofcountry.com

