The Pride of Itawamba Band Boosters is hosting a unique fundraiser that assures patrons a good night’s rest...a mattress sale. The ‘one day only event’ is set for Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Commons at Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS). Over 25 mattresses from top brands similar to what is found at Mattress Firm. All will be set up for would-be buyers to test to see which type or style fits their particular needs. All sizes will be available along with adjustable bases, luxury pillows, and mattress pads.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS ・ 29 DAYS AGO