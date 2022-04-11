ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Seriously Hurt After Hit By Vehicle On Rural Road

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was in critical condition at last report after being hit by a vehicle that was doing 50 mph when he was struck. The accident happened around 8:30 pm Saturday in front of Sekapp Orchard east of Rochester...

