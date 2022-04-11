PCarmarket Features Rare Cobalt Blue 997 Turbo 6-Speed

And it's loaded with options!

The Porsche 911 Turbo 997 is a special German sports car. Every inch of the car is built for driving, making it a perfect driver’s car. Thanks to PCARMARKET, you can own this rare Porsche, but don’t sleep on the opportunity.

Covered in a rare shade of Cobalt Blue Metallic (37U), this Porsche 997 is well-equipped and well-optioned. According to the original sticker it was ordered with adaptive sport seats, a thickened steering wheel, and the Sport Chrono Package Turbo, in addition to a 6-speed manual transmission and optional rear differential lock. It also features bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, a power sunroof, and a speed-activated rear wing.

Powering this 2007 Porsche 911 997 is a twin-turbocharged 3.6L flat-six Mezger engine with VTG turbochargers produces up to 480 HP and 460 lb.-ft of torque, that funnels power through a six-speed manual that sends power to an electronically controlled limited slip differential. It gets stopping power from 6-piston front/4-piston rear brake calipers, and is optioned with the Sport Chrono Package which features temporary engine overboost setting for increased peak torque, as well as Porsche Stability Management, and Porsche Active Suspension Management.

