Buying Cars

PCarmarket Features Rare Cobalt Blue 997 Turbo 6-Speed

By Elizabeth Puckett
 1 day ago
And it's loaded with options!

The Porsche 911 Turbo 997 is a special German sports car. Every inch of the car is built for driving, making it a perfect driver’s car. Thanks to PCARMARKET, you can own this rare Porsche, but don’t sleep on the opportunity.

Covered in a rare shade of Cobalt Blue Metallic (37U), this Porsche 997 is well-equipped and well-optioned. According to the original sticker it was ordered with adaptive sport seats, a thickened steering wheel, and the Sport Chrono Package Turbo, in addition to a 6-speed manual transmission and optional rear differential lock. It also features bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, a power sunroof, and a speed-activated rear wing.

Powering this 2007 Porsche 911 997 is a twin-turbocharged 3.6L flat-six Mezger engine with VTG turbochargers produces up to 480 HP and 460 lb.-ft of torque, that funnels power through a six-speed manual that sends power to an electronically controlled limited slip differential. It gets stopping power from 6-piston front/4-piston rear brake calipers, and is optioned with the Sport Chrono Package which features temporary engine overboost setting for increased peak torque, as well as Porsche Stability Management, and Porsche Active Suspension Management.

Celebrating three successful years of selling amazing cars and automobilia, PCARMARKET has expanded to the West Coast with the opening of their new Southern California office. PCARMARKET is hosting an Open House in Torrance, CA on April 23rd to all enthusiasts and collectors. For more details and to register, click here.

When buying or selling a world class enthusiast vehicle, having access to the right audience is critical. PCARMARKET has attracted a global community of collectors, race car drivers, and enthusiasts who share a common passion. As a result, PCARMARKET has become one of the fastest growing automotive auction marketplaces in the world. In addition to buying and selling cars, parts, and memorabilia, members gain access to current market data as well as entertaining and informative original streaming content.

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it's special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we're covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

