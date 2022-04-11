Say ‘I do’ to new exhibit

Daniëlle Cathari and Woolrich have teamed up once again to present a Spring/Summer 2022 collection made for the woman who thrives in the outdoors. Arriving just as temperatures begin to rise, “Made for Fun” follows the duo’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection and marries Cathari’s signature subversive silhouettes with Woolrich’s trademark functionality, creating a cohesive and playful collection that is meant to be moved in. Inspired by a vintage Woolrich radio script from 1987 bearing the latest capsule’s name, the Amsterdam designer reimagines “The Woolrich Woman’s” closet, designing garments that unabashedly mix colors and shapes for a reinvigorated sense of elegance.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 HOURS AGO