Wood County, OH

Say ‘I do’ to new exhibit

By Debbie Rogers, Sentinel-Tribune Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFall in love with a new exhibit featuring 40 wedding dresses worn by women of Wood County dating back to 1855. “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance,” showcasing Wood County weddings and the American Dream, is open at the Wood County Museum. The exhibit features 41 gowns...

