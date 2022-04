Hawthorne-based SpaceX took part in another historic milestone in space exploration Friday, when it launched the first all-private mission carrying four people to the International Space Station.SpaceX employed one of its Falcon 9 rockets and Crew Dragon capsules to carry out Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission, which is propelling four people to the orbiting outpost. The launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida went off without a hitch at 8:17 a.m. California time.The launch began a roughly 20.5-hour journey to the International Space Station, where the Dragon capsule is scheduled to dock at 4:45 a.m. Pacific time Saturday.Flying in the capsule are...

HAWTHORNE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO