ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Increased Special Ed Millage Hoped for by Muskegon Area ISD

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSKEGON, Mich. - Voters are being asked on May 3 by the Muskegon...

woodradio.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Sanford appoints planning commission, discusses possible millage increase

The Sanford Village Council had originally planned to vote Monday on whether or not to allow marijuana businesses, but found they needed to have a planning commission first. The council appointed a five-person planning commission on Monday night. The announcement of the new commission now needs to be publicized for...
SANFORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Muskegon, MI
Government
Muskegon, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Muskegon, MI
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Tv
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
MetroTimes

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Major Michigan cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids might be known for their rapidly growing dining and craft beer options, but Michigan's small towns have a lot to offer. These restaurants might be in small cities but they serve up big flavor. 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
LAW
WILX-TV

Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino

DETROIT (WILX) - A 59-year-old woman from Howell hasn’t been heard from since Saturday, when she called a family member while leaving a Detroit casino. According to authorities, Stacy Trombley was last seen Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. at a casino in Detroit, located near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Temple Street. Police said she had called a family member and stated she was on her way home.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy