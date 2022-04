The winners have been announced in the 18th annual “Off the Wall” high school art exhibit and competition, which this year featured over 40 artists. The competition, sponsored by Lockheed Martin, is designed to encourage student expression and creativity in a professional setting. Students display work in the four categories: visual art, poetry, wearable art, and art and technology (3D prints and digital designs). Each category was judged by a professional in the field.

