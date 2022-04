PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were in a standoff situation in a Pueblo neighborhood Wednesday evening following a burglary earlier in the day. Police are reporting the burglary occurred at about 11:50 a.m. along E. 4th Street. At least one victim in the burglary is reporting the suspects came back to the house and a handgun was brandished before the two suspects fled in a silver sedan.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO