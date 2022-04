The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office this week warned Kentuckians of possible charity scams related to Ukraine relief efforts and shared tips to avoid these scams. “Russia’s unprovoked and deadly attack on Ukraine has sparked a surge of generosity from not only Kentuckians but from many across the globe,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Scammers often follow what is in the news, and they capitalize on crises to take advantage of donors. Kentuckians looking to assist with Ukraine relief efforts should thoroughly research relief organizations before donating to ensure your funds are supporting legitimate efforts. Report scams to ag.ky.gov/scams.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO