ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka's prime minister calls for patience as protests continue

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CK16d_0f5iJL2i00

COLOMBO, April 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said the country had reached a decisive juncture and called for patience as protests continued over the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis.

In a televised address, Rajapaksa said that the government, which is led by his younger brother Gotabaya, will bring back a fertiliser subsidy for farmers, who were badly hit by a ban on the product last year that was later rolled back.

"The President and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis," he said.

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

China mulls package to ease Sri Lanka's economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — China’s ambassador to Sri Lanka said Monday it is considering a request for $2.5 billion in assistance to help the island nation through a debt and foreign currency crisis. Qi Zhenhong told reporters that Beijing is studying the Sri Lankan government’s...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
CBS News

Here's how Western sanctions are pummelling Russia's economy

A month into the most severe and coordinated sanctions by Western governments, Russia's economy is showing signs of cracking. With the ruble seesawing in value against the dollar and many educated Russians reportedly fleeing the nation, Russia's economy is facing a contraction unlike any it's ever seen before. "The current crisis will wipe out 15 years of economic development," the Institute of International Finance said in a report.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy