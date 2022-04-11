ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Air-ambulance underpayment suit against Kaiser Permanente remains grounded

By Barbara Grzincic
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqhWk_0f5iJHVo00

(Reuters) - Air-ambulance operator Jet Rescue can’t sue Kaiser Permanente for “drastically underpaying” its bills for transporting two patients from Mexico to San Diego, a federal appeals court held.

Since the passengers were enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans, no court can hear the case until Jet Rescue exhausts the administrative review process set out in the Medicare Act and its regulations, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Friday.

In a case of first impression for the circuit, the three-judge panel held that the administrative-exhaustion requirement for “original” Medicare claims also applies to private Medicare Advantage Plans, known as Medicare Part C.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had reached the same conclusion in 2017, but Jet Rescue took an entirely new vector: it argued that the text of the Medicare Act only requires administrative review before suing “an officer or employee of the United States,” leaving out private entities like Kaiser Permanente.

The 9th Circuit acknowledged that the statutory language was “an awkward fit,” but said Congress must have intended for it to include private Medicare Advantage organizations. Otherwise, “the detailed administrative review scheme Congress created” for Medicare Part C “would be wholly optional,” Circuit Judge Paul Watford wrote.

“We do not believe Congress went to the trouble of creating a multi-level administrative review scheme merely to have it invoked (or not) at the pleasure of enrollees or their assignees,” Watford wrote, joined by Circuit Judges A. Wallace Tashima and Milan Smith Jr.

Kaiser Permanente spokesperson Marc Brown said Friday the decision is important because “administrative exhaustion helps to reduce the burden on courts and allows CMS to bring its expertise to Medicare issues which, as the Court has noted, is an area of enormous complexity.” The company was represented by attorneys at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton.

Boca Raton-based Jet Rescue was represented by attorneys at K&L Gates. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the complaint filed in federal court in San Diego in 2019, Jet Rescue billed Kaiser about $500,000 in total, for transporting patient “X” in 2014 and patient “Y” in 2016.

Along with their Medicare Advantage Plans, which included original Medicare coverage, both patients had paid extra for an optional coverage package that included international air-ambulance transport.

However, Kaiser told Jet Rescue the original Medicare portion of the plans covered emergency medical transport. Therefore, it paid what it calculated as the Medicare mileage rate – about 8 percent of the total.

The 9th Circuit said the payment dispute is “inextricably intertwined” with coverage under the Medicare Act, which is another reason it must go through the administrative process.

The case is Global Rescue Jets LLC dba Jet Rescue v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan dba Kaiser Permanente, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20- 56410.

For Global Rescue Jets: George Barbatsuly and Caitlin Blanche of K&L Gates

For Kaiser Foundation Health Plan: Moe Keshavarzi and Matthew Halgren of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

California health system sues Kaiser, alleging 'tens of millions' in underpayments

Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health sued Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, alleging the insurer routinely underpaid claims, according to the Santa Barbara Independent. The lawsuit, filed in early March, alleges Kaiser underpaid for services mostly rendered in Cottage Health's emergency rooms. According to the complaint, Kaiser paid 62 percent of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
KVCR NEWS

The case of the $489,000 air ambulance ride

Sean Deines and his wife, Rebekah, were road-tripping after he lost his job as a bartender when the pandemic hit. But while visiting his grandfather in a remote part of Wyoming, Sean started to feel very ill. Rebekah insisted he go to an urgent care center in Laramie. "Your white...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance#Attorneys#Jet Rescue#Medicare Advantage Plans#The 9th Circuit
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Alabama delays trial, nears opioid settlement with McKesson

(Reuters) - Alabama is negotiating a settlement with drug distributor McKessen Corp, ahead of a planned trial on the state's claim that the company fueled an addiction crisis there, it said in a court order. The trial had been scheduled to begin on April 18 in Montgomery County Circuit Court,...
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy