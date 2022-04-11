Goodwill opens training center in Pulaski

PHOENIX — Eduardo Lopez said his job is also his playground. "I can't really go too crazy right now and show you how I have fun and stuff, I'd probably get in trouble." Lopez is a forklift operator at the Goodwill Clearance Center off 51st Avenue and Van Buren. His tattoos serve as a map for a troubled past in Southern California.
MILLERSBURG — Providing a voice for the people with developmental disabilities is part of the purpose of one of the many programs available through the Holmes County Developmental Disabilities Board and staff at the Training Center that serve hundreds in the county. The advocacy program is important to teach...
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
“[Tommy] is very outdoorsy, an active child, and he enjoys sensory and rhythmic activities.” Finding Forever is sponsored by 72sold.com. Some Peoria firefighters made a little boy's day, week, and year when they gave him a tour of their truck. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's . Mesa...
SANDUSKY — Goodwill of Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky Counties — which consists of and specializes in eight retail stores, commercial services, recycling and workforce development — recently highlighted two of its Sandusky-area workers:. • Peggy, who earned the Employee of the Quarter award for her stellar...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — At a press conference Tuesday, April 5, Hope Duncan, the Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia announced exciting news for the 17th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair. An event Duncan hopes is a bigger success than last year’s event. “(Of) Course 2020 we were unable […]
GRETNA, Va. (WFXR) — Two years after being forced to closure because of the coronavirus pandemic, C&E’s Restaurant is back open and ready to feed the Gretna community! If you ask Carolyn Pritchett, the owner of C&E’s Restaurant, how she was able to reopen, she’ll tell you she’s blessed. With support from her husband and […]
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Training center creates pipeline for NC's booming biotech industry. As North Carolina experiences a biotechnology boom, a new community college center in Morrisville is putting...
“It will be an asset for the entire region.” — Maurice Johnson, El Dorado Hills fire chief. The El Dorado Hills Fire Department broke ground on its new training center in the EDH Business Park March 10, a ceremony years in the making. Earlier this month the EDH...
Comments / 0