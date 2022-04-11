ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When and how to repot indoor plants

Cover picture for the articleJust like human and animal babies, your plant children won’t stay small forever. Eventually – if they’re receiving adequate water and light – indoor plants should be repotted. The general rule is to repot every 12 to 18 months if possible. Repotting doesn’t always mean a new, larger planter (or pot);...

Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
ZDNet

Best indoor plant 2022: Spruce up your home office

Your office space should be a sanctuary of sorts. It should be comfortable, organized, and have things on your desk that bring you joy. Whether you work from home or work in an office, one thing you should have on your desk is a plant. Research shows that having plants...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Hydrangea Not Blooming? Here’s What to Do

Reader William Stovall asks: “I have a seven-year-old oakleaf hydrangea in a shaded location. It grows a lot of healthy foliage that I have to prune regularly, but my hydrangea is not blooming. It bloomed only once or twice. Why do you think that is?”. It’s all about the...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

This vertical indoor garden uses aeroponics to cultivate plants without soil or growing medium

Aeroponics is an indoor garden system that requires no soil or growing medium for plant cultivation. Indoor gardens have become the new living room staple. In recent years, stay-at-home orders prompted many of us to integrate biophilic design into our homes to bring us closer to the outdoors. On one hand, indoor gardens add a touch of greenery to our interior design. On the other, indoor gardens provide us with food and nutrients within arm’s reach. Relying on an aeroponics system to cultivate an array of different plants, Sebastian Weigand conceptualized an indoor garden to reduce food waste and rediscover the many benefits of plant cultivation.
GARDENING
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Seeding potatoes to plant

Seeding potatoes to plant /Gin Lee / Photo Collage Maker. Potatoes are a staple food in my home. Every year I plant a few potato seeds, but this year I have seeded and planted potatoes differently. I used my refrigerator for seeding and it worked out well.
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Color of Your Garden Soil Means

If you’re ready to get your hands dirty in the garden but don’t quite have the weather for it, now’s the time to catch up on your soil knowledge. For those of us with black or brown soil, soil in shades of red or gray will be an oddity. But before you load up on the fertilizer, know that “colorful” soil isn’t necessarily a cause for concern.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How and When to Prune Lilacs

Lilacs are popular shrubs for their fragrant colorful blooms. Many gardeners wonder exactly how and when to prune lilacs. Ken Kuhnen of Machesney Park, Illinois, wrote in, asking, “My lilac tree is beautifully shaped, but I need it to be smaller. Where do I start?”. When to Prune Lilacs.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL

