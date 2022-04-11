ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony and the Lego Family Bet Big on the ‘Metaverse' With $2 Billion Investment in Epic Games

By Ryan Browne, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSony and Kirkbi, the family owned investment firm behind Lego, are investing $2 billion in Fortnite maker Epic Games. The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, would value Epic at $31.5 billion. It comes after Epic and Lego announced plans to co-develop a "family-friendly" metaverse for kids....

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

A new Tomb Raider is coming, built on Unreal Engine 5

Lara Croft’s next adventure, the 13th mainline Tomb Raider game, is now in development, Crystal Dynamics confirmed Tuesday. The developer said the next Tomb Raider game will be built using Epic Games’ newly launched Unreal Engine 5 to deliver “next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences.” Crystal Dynamics has used its own Foundation Engine for recent Tomb Raider games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Unreleased PlayStation Game Demo Surfaces Online After More Than 20 Years

In the late '90s, Crystal Dynamics and publisher Eidos Interactive found a significant amount of success with the Gex franchise. The character starred in three major releases between 1995 and 1999, which appeared on a number of different platforms. Altogether, the series sold more than 15 million copies, but it completely disappeared after the release of Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko; however, it now seems Crystal Dynamics had plans to continue the series shortly after! YouTube user justz00t has uploaded a never-before-seen demo for Gex Jr., an original PlayStation game that would have featured a younger take on the gecko mascot.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Capcom Reveals New Multiplayer IP Exoprimal

Capcom's upcoming multiplayer co-op game Exoprimal was revealed as part of Sony's latest State of Play. Set in the year 2043, Exoprimal sees a group of Exofighters battle for survival as strange vortexes have been appearing throughout the world. Using futuristic Exosuits, the group must face off against hordes of deadly dinosaurs who threaten humanity.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon

A recent PS4 and PS5 console exclusive is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Nintendo and PlayStation are both well known for high-quality games you can only get on their respective consoles. Over the last few years, on PlayStation consoles, this has included the likes of God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Demon's Souls, Bloodborne, Marvel's Spider-Man, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4. There's more, and some of these games eventually came to PC, but they are all either pure exclusives or at least console exclusives. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch has offered the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Metroid Dread, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Again, there's more, and unlike some of the aforementioned PlayStation games, Nintendo exclusives don't ever come to other platforms, including PC. And this brings us to today, with a PS4 and PS5 console exclusive migrating to the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Diorama puzzle game ‘Lego Bricktales’ launches this year

Thunderful Publishing has announced Lego Bricktales, a puzzle-adventure game that is set to launch this year. Lego Bricktales is a physics-based diorama puzzler where players are tasked with building their way through several different biomes while also solving gameplay problems to aid characters. “Embark on an epic adventure across a...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Sony, Microsoft, Epic, EA Raising Millions for Ukraine

It's been almost a month since Russia launched its invasion on its Ukrainian neighbor, stomping in at the behest of Russian President Vladmir Putin to lay siege to its lands. Since the war started, Russia's forces have attempted to destroy entire cities, including Kharkiv, Mariupol, and the capital city, Kyiv. Their attacks have not only destroyed lives and homes, but they have also triggered economic consequences worldwide, from faltering supply chain issues to rising gas costs.
WORLD
InsideHook

Netflix Is Betting Big on Gaming. Here’s What That Means.

Perhaps feeling the pressure from other streaming services and hitting a wall on subscriber growth, Netflix has spent the last year investing in an unexpected arena: gaming. As reported by Axios, Netflix just bought the independent gaming studio Boss Fight Entertainment, making it the third gaming studio purchase for the streaming giant in the past seven months, after previously acquiring Night School and Next Games. The company also hired former Electronic Arts executive Mike Verdu to head up its gaming division and even has a virtual reality and gaming deal in place with powerhouse TV producer Shonda Rhimes.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Netflix, Sony Make Big Gaming Moves

Today in the connected economy, Netflix adds game developer Boss Fight Entertainment to its creative team, while Sony prepares to debut its subscription video game service. Also, delivery service Gopuff signs a multi-year partnership with British grocery chain Morrisons, and Indian ride sharing service Ola acquires the neo-bank Avail Financial.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Fans Report Digital Games Becoming Unplayable

PlayStation fans are reporting that some old digital games are no longer playable on older consoles. PlayStation has raised a number of concerns about how it will sustain its older platforms over the years. In 2021, Sony announced it would be closing down the PS Vita and PS3 PlayStation Stores, leading to a ton of backlash from players. Even though it's a platform that is now two generations old, many were concerned that there would be tons of games that essentially become lost to time. With how vocal fans were, Sony reversed the decision and confirmed that the stores would remain live for the foreseeable future.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Meta is adding a way for creators to sell you stuff in Horizon Worlds

Meta is bringing in-app purchases to Horizon Worlds, the company announced on Monday, finally testing out a more straightforward way for creators to make money in the company’s early take on “the metaverse.”. Meta’s introducing two ways to earn money in virtual reality to start: either through directly...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Gets Release Date Update From Insider

Ubisoft's upcoming open-world title set within the Star Wars universe reportedly won't be releasing for quite some time. In early 2021, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered with LucasFilm Games to develop a game associated with Star Wars. At the time, details on the project were incredibly sparse, likely because the deal between both parties had only just come to fruition. Now, over a year later, a new report has come about suggesting that this Star Wars project likely won't see the light of day for many more years.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

PlayStation indie darling 'Bugsnax' heads to Xbox, Steam and Switch on April 28th

After nearly two years of and Epic Games Store exclusivity, indie darling Bugsnax is making its way to additional platforms. Starting April 28th, you can play the game on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam, in addition to PlayStation 5 and PS4 as was previously the case. The game is also coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass, as well as Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

First Look At 'GTA 6' Found In 'San Andreas' Remake Says Insider

Our very fist look at Grand Theft Auto VI was reportedly released months ago - in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Definitive Edition. Rockstar Games finally announced development on the latest Grand Theft Auto game back in February, although it was swiftly noted that we're probably in for a long wait and that it'll be a while before we see anything substantial of the long-awaited sequel.
VIDEO GAMES

