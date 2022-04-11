Big Fresno Fair offering discounts, deals to fair club members

It's not too early to start preparing for the Big Fresno Fair, especially if it means saving some money for your visit in the fall.

As organizers prepare for the return of the annual family event, they're extending an offer to members of the Big Fair Fan Club.

People who join the free club will be able to save on admission, season passes and carnival ride wristbands.

Members of the club will receive the presale password Monday, April 11, and will be able to use it beginning Tuesday, April 12.

The deals will only be available for a couple of weeks, so register sooner rather than later.

As always, the Big Fresno Fair runs from October 5 to October 16 this year.