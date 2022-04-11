Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hosston, or 22 miles southeast of Atlanta, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Plain Dealing around 1010 PM CDT. Springhill, Cullen, Sarepta and Welcome around 1025 PM CDT. Shongaloo around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include State Line, Walkerville and Bolinger. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO