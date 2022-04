Republican Brad Kersten has filed to run for Supervisor of Chesterfield Township. He was chosen for the seat from a field of four applicants in June 2021. “I was a novice when it came to politics, but it has been a learning process and I want to continue to expand on managing the township in an efficient manager as I have tried to do since taking over last summer,” Kersten said.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO