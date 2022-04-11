ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

SHARE PHOTOS on this National Pet Day!

By WICS/WRSP Staff
newschannel20.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, April 11 is National Pet Day! And we want to see your fur...

newschannel20.com

Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
News Channel Nebraska

Oliver: The Pet of the Week

Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
PETS
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Snaps Of Her Pup To Celebrate National Puppy Day

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating National Puppy Day!. The A-list actress, 53, shared a series of adorable snaps to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 23, to reminisce on her dog's days as a little pup. Article continues below advertisement. "I don't know if 'National Puppy Day' is a real holiday...but...
PETS
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

5 Types of Leashes and Collars You Should Never Buy

If you have a dog, there are a few leashes and collars that you never want to use on your canine friend. Despite the damage they can cause, many people continue to use these pet accessories. Luckily, there are many options out there that do their job without causing your dog any harm.
PET SERVICES
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Treats for Dogs and Other Pets for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
PETS
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tux Edition

Boarding pup highlight: Tux Edition is a 2- or 3-year-old Pit Bull. Some days you just really need to play. Tux has the best facial expressions. He is full of love and full of energy. He loves playing! He is a gentle giant that doesn’t understand how big he is...
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Inky

Inky is a 10 to 11 year old, 22-pound small mix available for adoption through Imagine Furever Ranch. Inky is friendly and also potty trained. His ideal afternoon would be going on a walk and then coming home and cuddle with you!. He does have a lipoma near his left...
PETS
WNDU

Pet Vet: Heartworm in Dogs and Cats

(WNDU) - We are due for wet and warmer weather this week, and it’s prime season for the dreaded mosquito, and that means our pets need to be protected from the deadly disease, heartworm. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate to help us understand the...
ANIMALS
WSET

Pet & Child Photo Day at Lottie J Farms!

Pet & Child Photo Day at Lottie J Farms is going to be an exciting event for ages one to ninety-two. Proceeds will go toward building the new shelter the Bedford Humane Society is working on, check it out!
BEDFORD, VA
WRAL

Pet of the Day for March 22, 2022

Bo is a lovable 2-year-old beagle who enjoys cuddling. He's trained on his door, crate and leash manners. Bo would do best as an only dog. For more on Bo, check out tribeagles.org.
PETS

