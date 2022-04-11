ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWater? Borders? Annexation rumors? What is happening in the Town?....

townofpittsfield.org

The Telegraph

Wildlife Society plans annual meeting in Godfrey

GODFREY – The Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society will hold its annual meeting April 10-12 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. The three-day annual chapter meeting will feature about 20 presenters discussing wildlife monitoring, management, disease, ecology and other topics. Open to the public, the event allows either in-person or virtual attendance. A workshop, banquet and business meeting also is planned.
GODFREY, IL
The Bedford Citizen

Finance Committee Recommendations for Annual Town Meeting 2022

~ Submitted by the Bedford Finance Committee: Stephen Carluccio, Chair; Elizabeth McClung, Vice Chair; Karen Dunn, Clerk; Ben Thomas, Paul Mortenson, Erica Liu, David Powel, and Stephen Steele, Members. The Finance Committee has a responsibility for creating the budget for the Town, as well as providing recommendations on articles in...
BEDFORD, MA

