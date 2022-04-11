GODFREY – The Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society will hold its annual meeting April 10-12 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. The three-day annual chapter meeting will feature about 20 presenters discussing wildlife monitoring, management, disease, ecology and other topics. Open to the public, the event allows either in-person or virtual attendance. A workshop, banquet and business meeting also is planned.

GODFREY, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO