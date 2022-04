Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to a good hack, but the latest one she shared (possibly unintentionally) has us rethinking how we'll wear jeans this spring. Teigen made an appearance at the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festival in Austin on March 12 to promote The Way Down, the HBO Max docuseries she executive produced. Sitting on stage for the panel put her styling trick right in the eyeline of her audience: Teigen tied her sparkly lace-up heels up over her baggy jeans, bringing their eye-catching detail that usually gets hidden underneath pants to the forefront.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 26 DAYS AGO