Drinks

Wine may get more expensive – here’s why

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago
(NEXSTAR) — As Americans deal with rising costs on ordinary food items, one alcoholic treat may also come at a higher price soon. Global efforts to move away from Russian oil and energy amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine have led to surging fuel prices — and wine bottles are now...

Krispy Kreme matches cost of dozen doughnuts to US average gas price

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Krispy Kreme announced Monday that it will deflate the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas. “We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said on its website. “So for the next four Wednesdays, we are helping you fill your tank with Original Glazed ® Dozens by pricing them at the cost of the national average of 1 gallon of regular gas.”
TRAFFIC
