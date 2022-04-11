UPD seized another weapon during vehicle stop April 10
1 day ago
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly being caught with an illegal weapon during a vehicle stop conducted on April 10th. Around 6:00 pm...
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 14-year-old girl attacked and robbed a 28-year-old woman she was hanging out with early Sunday on the city’s North Side. Officers responded to 766 Butternut St. at 3:14 a.m. after they received a call for a reported robbery with injuries, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
Three family members have been charged in the death of an infant who had fentanyl in his system, authorities in Bucks County said.Donna Westmoreland, who was was previously appointed as the four-month-old baby's foster mother, violated a court order on Friday, Jan. 7, when she left her grandson uns…
A doctor and her roommate have been accused of drug distribution after one sold 150 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer, and $15,000 in drugs were found in their home, authorities in Hudson County said. A raid of 38-year-old Elizabeth Johnson and 31-year-old Serge Corporan's Hoboken apartment turned up...
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver followed a teenage girl with his SUV Sunday afternoon as she walked down a Brooklyn street, police said Wednesday. The 13-year-old girl was pushing a laundry cart down Pitkin Avenue when the dark-colored vehicle started following her. Eventually, the SUV stopped and the driver got out to […]
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man beat a woman, dragged her and tried to rape her on a Manhattan street on Friday night, police said. The 43-year-old victim was on West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard when the man came up from behind and punched her in the head, officials said. […]
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Tuesday to falsifying personal checks and fraudulently obtaining over $35,000 from an elderly client, according to the Erie County DA’s office. Brigid Buseman, also known as Brigid McKirchy, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a […]
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 26-year-old man stabbed his father during a dispute Monday morning in the city. Elijuan D. Wilson, whose alias is Elijahjuan, is accused of stabbing his 43-year-old father in the hand with a knife at his dad’s home on Hutchinson Avenue, police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
UTICA, N.Y. – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in Utica last month has pleaded not guilty to murder. Anthony Willis, 38, is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Aaron Higgs, who was fatally shot at the Fastrac on Genesee Street in South Utica on Feb. 6.
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Brady, 37, was arrested on March 14 for a disturbance in the Town of Southport. His charges are listed as: Endagering the Welfare of a Child – a Class […]
