Utica, NY

UPD seized another weapon during vehicle stop April 10

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly being caught with an illegal weapon during a vehicle stop conducted on April 10th. Around 6:00 pm...

WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WKTV

Utica man pleads not guilty in Fastrac murder

UTICA, N.Y. – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in Utica last month has pleaded not guilty to murder. Anthony Willis, 38, is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Aaron Higgs, who was fatally shot at the Fastrac on Genesee Street in South Utica on Feb. 6.
UTICA, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
ROCHESTER, NY
MyChesCo

Cash and Drugs Seized During Wilmington Bust

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.

