William K. Porter, newspaper editor and father

Joining the Army was his father’s idea. But George Stevens quickly took to military life. And when war came, he was all for it. But by that time his father, Henry, felt differently. He still thought the military was the right place for George, but the Mexican-American War was the wrong war; this one was not honorable. It wasn’t a fight for freedom, like the one Henry Stevens’ beloved Green Mountain Boys had waged 70 years earlier. It was a fight over land and a veiled effort to extend slavery.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO