William K. Porter, newspaper editor and father

Vermont Blue Advantage & Cathedral Square Partner to Create a SASH 'Health at Home' Pilot. Berlin, Vermont – Vermont Blue Advantage and Cathedral Square announced today that they have formed a partnership to launch a Support and Services at Home (SASH®) pilot that will support the health of older Vermonters by providing comprehensive services in their homes. Participants will have the support of the SASH team, which includes local area agencies on aging, community mental health centers, home health agencies, primary and community care teams, and regional hospitals. Initially the program will be offered to 300 Vermont Blue Advantage members who live in Chittenden County. Participation is voluntary, with services provided free of charge.
