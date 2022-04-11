ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, VT

William K. Porter, newspaper editor and father

Cover picture for the articleBill Porter never could resist the lure of the road in April. When he was in college, he quit every spring to hitchhike around the country. Bill was born in Russellville and grew up in Sheffield, Alabama. He went to the University of the South and graduated, eventually. Bill enlisted in...

Christine Marie Terry, a caring mother with an exuberant spirit

Christine Marie Terry Born December 19th 1983 died suddenly in the early morning hours of Monday April 4th 2022 at the age of just 38 years old. She is survived by her parents Penny and Robert Terry, her two siblings, two nephews, friends and her three beautiful children in the care of family.
Green Mountain Care Board chair announces he’s retiring

In a surprise announcement Wednesday, Kevin Mullin, head of a powerful regulatory body in Vermont health care’s ecosystem, announced he will retire in July. Mullin chairs the Green Mountain Care Board, which regulates hospital budgets and insurance prices, among other things. Mullin, a small business owner from Rutland, has...
Vermont Blue Advantage & Cathedral Square partner to create a SASH ‘Health at Home’ pilot

Contact: Sara Teachout at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. Vermont Blue Advantage & Cathedral Square Partner to Create a SASH ‘Health at Home’ Pilot. Berlin, Vermont – Vermont Blue Advantage and Cathedral Square announced today that they have formed a partnership to launch a Support and Services at Home (SASH®) pilot that will support the health of older Vermonters by providing comprehensive services in their homes. Participants will have the support of the SASH team, which includes local area agencies on aging, community mental health centers, home health agencies, primary and community care teams, and regional hospitals. Initially the program will be offered to 300 Vermont Blue Advantage members who live in Chittenden County. Participation is voluntary, with services provided free of charge.
Nancy Kaplan of Burlington appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women

(Montpelier, VT) – Governor Phil Scott has appointed Nancy Kaplan of Burlington to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Kaplan is a Research Navigator at The University of Vermont Larner College of...
VPA helps communities, distributing $65,000 in mini-monies to Vermont schools as part of the Community Navigator Pilot Program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (Apr. 11, 2022) – The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) will distribute a total of $65,000 in mini-monies this month to 13 Vermont schools/districts for a variety of special projects. The mini-monies program is a part of the Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) and the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA).
Then Again: Father-and-son letters offer a window into Mexican-American war

Joining the Army was his father’s idea. But George Stevens quickly took to military life. And when war came, he was all for it. But by that time his father, Henry, felt differently. He still thought the military was the right place for George, but the Mexican-American War was the wrong war; this one was not honorable. It wasn’t a fight for freedom, like the one Henry Stevens’ beloved Green Mountain Boys had waged 70 years earlier. It was a fight over land and a veiled effort to extend slavery.
Gifford to distribute meals for Upper Valley Everyone Eats

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., April 12, 2022— For the next three months, Gifford Health Care will be a meal distribution location for Upper Valley Everyone Eats. The meals can be picked up between 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Gifford’s south parking lot, by the Gifford Green, on the fourth Tuesday of each month:

