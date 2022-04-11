ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime This Month

By Danny Giancioppo
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYAVI_0f5iGMX800 There’s nothing quite like a good movie. Grabbing some popcorn, pouring a drink, and sitting down with the lights turned low can make for an immersive, theatrical experience at any time of day. And guess what? It doesn’t even have to be in a movie theater!

Thanks to streaming services like Amazon Prime, there are more movies and TV shows available for streaming than ever before. On Amazon Prime alone there are over 24,000 movies to choose from - nearly anything and everything cinema. Sure, there are some stinkers, but by and large you’ll find a wide range of blockbuster masterpieces and award-winning films for your viewing pleasure. ( On Amazon and elsewhere, here are Best Picture nominees and winners you can stream right now. )

In the ever-changing pandemic, streaming a movie is often a better option than going to a theater. Plus, you get to make the choice of what you want to see - anytime! (And it’s not just movies. Here are now-streaming classic TV shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat. )

To determine the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime this April, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Click here to see the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxReA_0f5iGMX800

50. Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)
> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (47,117 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (55,732 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (105 reviews)
> Directed by: Don Coscarelli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45d8bq_0f5iGMX800

49. The Rock (1996)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (323,201 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (305,314 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 68% (68 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QSBS_0f5iGMX800

48. We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (144,732 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 78% (35,418 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (210 reviews)
> Directed by: Lynne Ramsay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pU6cx_0f5iGMX800

47. Trumbo (2015)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (79,309 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (22,880 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (208 reviews)
> Directed by: Jay Roach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q46Ko_0f5iGMX800

46. The Color of Money (1986)
> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (78,707 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 73% (46,136 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (47 reviews)
> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qu8s_0f5iGMX800

45. GoldenEye (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (245,610 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (285,758 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 78% (79 reviews)
> Directed by: Martin Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFbj7_0f5iGMX800

44. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (82,136 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (39,374 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (207 reviews)
> Directed by: Benh Zeitlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQ0UO_0f5iGMX800

43. Fearless (2006)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (74,417 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (141,804 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 73% (110 reviews)
> Directed by: Ronny Yu

42. Titanic (1997)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (1,092,513 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (35,797,635 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (193 reviews)
> Directed by: James Cameron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7Obf_0f5iGMX800

41. Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (396,506 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (1,859,947 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (210 reviews)
> Directed by: Len Wiseman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUsfN_0f5iGMX800

40. Coherence (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (117,703 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (7,939 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (89 reviews)
> Directed by: James Ward Byrkit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Rogn_0f5iGMX800

39. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (146,256 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (45,114 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (286 reviews)
> Directed by: Ethan Coen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnYnG_0f5iGMX800

38. Paterson (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (75,911 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (16,194 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (262 reviews)
> Directed by: Jim Jarmusch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYQiN_0f5iGMX800

37. Lincoln (2012)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (252,083 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (245,942 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (285 reviews)
> Directed by: Steven Spielberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Plczj_0f5iGMX800

36. Carrie (1976)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (175,705 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (353,181 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (67 reviews)
> Directed by: Brian De Palma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NI8ri_0f5iGMX800

35. The City of Lost Children (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (66,670 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (65,843 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (56 reviews)
> Directed by: Marc Caro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEATI_0f5iGMX800

34. Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (132,985 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (131,515 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (42 reviews)
> Directed by: Barry Levinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGuaX_0f5iGMX800

33. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (298,246 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (256,798 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 78% (154 reviews)
> Directed by: Joel Coen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8kNU_0f5iGMX800

32. 500 Days of Summer (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (488,439 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (397,183 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (235 reviews)
> Directed by: Marc Webb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gESdD_0f5iGMX800

31. Heathers (1989)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (95,825 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (75,561 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (56 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Lehmann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMJ8G_0f5iGMX800

30. Garden State (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (211,487 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (330,130 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (192 reviews)
> Directed by: Zach Braff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bmrK_0f5iGMX800

29. Braveheart (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (988,748 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (32,708,456 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (84 reviews)
> Directed by: Mel Gibson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNohB_0f5iGMX800

28. The World's Fastest Indian (2005)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (53,384 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (35,818 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (144 reviews)
> Directed by: Roger Donaldson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxFXb_0f5iGMX800

27. Walk the Line (2005)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (241,495 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (545,710 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (210 reviews)
> Directed by: James Mangold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLEAS_0f5iGMX800

26. Cast Away (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (551,582 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (744,162 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (158 reviews)
> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaBnu_0f5iGMX800

25. District 9 (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (654,962 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (1,178,687 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (314 reviews)
> Directed by: Neill Blomkamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1XbR_0f5iGMX800

24. Manchester by the Sea (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (261,587 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 78% (50,382 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (352 reviews)
> Directed by: Kenneth Lonergan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVDms_0f5iGMX800

23. The Wailing (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (59,362 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (7,116 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (83 reviews)
> Directed by: Hong-jin Na

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shb6D_0f5iGMX800

22. Forrest Gump (1994)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10 (1,905,676 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (1,244,237 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 71% (104 reviews)
> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGv1a_0f5iGMX800

21. October Sky (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (86,879 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (66,191 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (74 reviews)
> Directed by: Joe Johnston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOpgG_0f5iGMX800

20. Rushmore (1998)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (176,013 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (186,244 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (105 reviews)
> Directed by: Wes Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRTnF_0f5iGMX800

19. The Sixth Sense (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (942,340 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (1,036,884 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (158 reviews)
> Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4Oft_0f5iGMX800

18. Dead Poets Society (1989)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (449,222 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (307,300 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (58 reviews)
> Directed by: Peter Weir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32fth4_0f5iGMX800

17. Pride (2014)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (54,294 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (16,261 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (153 reviews)
> Directed by: Matthew Warchus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgC17_0f5iGMX800

16. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (454,829 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (427,295 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (218 reviews)
> Directed by: Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2Go8_0f5iGMX800

15. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (69,456 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (31,111 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (57 reviews)
> Directed by: Woody Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fla37_0f5iGMX800

14. The Big Sick (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (127,850 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (32,924 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (303 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Showalter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJ8m3_0f5iGMX800

13. Charade (1963)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (72,875 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (42,943 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (50 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Donen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EdaL_0f5iGMX800

12. Young Frankenstein (1974)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (149,974 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (209,397 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (68 reviews)
> Directed by: Mel Brooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494Wcq_0f5iGMX800

11. The Elephant Man (1980)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (230,550 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (64,618 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (53 reviews)
> Directed by: David Lynch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zL8g_0f5iGMX800

10. The General (1926)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (86,816 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (11,542 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (59 reviews)
> Directed by: Clyde Bruckman & Buster Keaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBJnd_0f5iGMX800

9. His Girl Friday (1940)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (56,106 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (24,333 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (67 reviews)
> Directed by: Howard Hawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIP74_0f5iGMX800

8. Fargo (1996)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (643,417 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (234,520 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (102 reviews)
> Directed by: Joel & Ethan Coen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWMrY_0f5iGMX800

7. The Terminator (1984)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (820,969 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (776,923 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (65 reviews)
> Directed by: James Cameron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2Hrw_0f5iGMX800

6. The Usual Suspects (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,028,997 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (435,145 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (77 reviews)
> Directed by: Bryan Singer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmbih_0f5iGMX800

5. Die Hard (1988)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (820,820 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (574,298 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (79 reviews)
> Directed by: John McTiernan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2XPD_0f5iGMX800

4. The Apartment (1960)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (172,183 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (38,259 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (72 reviews)
> Directed by: Billy Wilder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XC1h5_0f5iGMX800

3. The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (60,985 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (10,855 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (91 reviews)
> Directed by: William Wyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c48uY_0f5iGMX800

2. Paths of Glory (1957)
> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (187,198 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (35,412 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (62 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2gEX_0f5iGMX800

1. It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
> IMDb user rating: 8.6/10 (422,428 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (219,179 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (87 reviews)
> Directed by: Frank Capra

Related
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Members About to Get a Ton of New Content

If you have Amazon Prime video, you are going to get a major infusion of classic films at some point. Amazon now owns MGM’s more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes, including the titles “RoboCop,” “Poltergeist,” “Ben-Hur,” “The Thin Man,” “The Pink Panther,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “G.I. Joe” the “Rocky” series and, most prominently of all, all the James Bond movies.
BUSINESS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
TechRadar

5 shows Netflix canceled that deserved another season

It feels like Netflix has been rather trigger-happy of late, with scarcely a day going by without a new announcement of the streamer wielding the ax and canceling something. In recent days, sci-fi epic Another Life, hugely acclaimed family-drama The Baby-Sitters Club and the Mindy Kaling-scripted comedy Never Have I Ever have all been kicked to the curb. The streaming giant is tightening its belt as it faces an ever-more crowded market in the competition to keep and gain new subscribers.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This is pretty much the only Netflix original movie that matters right now

Netflix’s latest weekly data dump about what’s hot right now across the streaming platform globally should make Ryan Reynolds feel pretty good. Among all the movies on Netflix, for the 7-day period ending March 20, it was more likely that users were streaming his latest release The Adam Project than other Netflix original films out right now.
MOVIES
KIVI-TV

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 1-3)

April is here, and unlike other articles that will fool you today, this one’s no hoax. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of April 1-3, 2022. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of March 31, 3:00 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Upload' Season 2 Features Surprise Voice Cameo From 'Alias' Star

Amazon Prime Video's Upload just launched Season 2 of the hit sci-fi comedy, and it features a surprise voice cameo from an Alias star. Upload stars Robbie Amell as a man whose consciousness was uploaded to an afterlife computer program, which essentially keeps it alive eternally. (In theory...) Please Note: Spoilers Below for Upload Season 2.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: Laura Linney Says Finale Is All About ‘Survival and Need and Greed’

As “Ozark” fans continue to wait for the second part of the Netflix show’s season 4, Laura Linney shares some details about the highly anticipated finale. During a recent zoom chat with showrunner Chris Mundy, Linney spoke about what she loves about “Ozark” season 4. “What I love that happens in this season is that families become sort of encapsulated within themselves. The Byrdes, the Navarros, the Langmores. And you get the sense of these three different cultures in these three different families dealing with similar issues. About survival and need and greed. And to see how they each deal with t separately, as family units, is really interesting.”
TV SERIES
