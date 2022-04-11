ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

North Macedonia: Teachers strike as power, food prices soar

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f5iGGEm00

State kindergarten and primary school teachers in North Macedonia began an open-ended strike Monday, seeking substantial pay rises amid a cost of living crisis.

The teachers' union is pressing the government for annual salary increases over the next two years which would roughly take their average monthly salary from 400 euros now to about 700 euros ($436 to 760) in 2024.

The center-left government has ruled out any new salary increase for teachers this year. It has already increased the minimum monthly salary in the country from 247 to 292 euros, in a bid to ease discontent over high living costs triggered by a sharp hike in energy and food prices.

Annual inflation in the small Balkan country of about 1.8 million increased for the ninth straight month in March to reach a 14-year high of 8,8%, from 7,6% in February.

Education Minister Jeton Shaqiri called on the teachers' union to join in urgent talks to seek a compromise.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski called on strikers “to put first the interests of children and make sure that the educational process is not disrupted.”

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Fertilizer prices soar, posing risk of further food price increases

Fertilizer prices have soared in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated global supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: Fertilizer is a key component in food production, meaning farmers are poised to face higher costs likely leading to further increases in food prices. Fertilizer is about three...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

North Macedonia, Bulgaria reestablish commercial air link

North Macedonia and Bulgaria reestablished a commercial air link Saturday after 13 years of interruption, as a symbolic trust-building move.Relations between the two Balkan neighbors have long been strained as the Bulgarians do not recognize a separate Macedonian ethnicity and language, saying the language is actually a Bulgarian dialect. Sofia has vetoed its smaller neighbor’s plan to start membership talks with the European Union.A plane belonging to Bulgarian airline GullivAir was the first to land at Skopje international airport on Saturday morning. GullivAir will operate twice a week with a 70-seater ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft.“The Sofia-Skopje (route) now connects...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#School Teachers#North Macedonia#Inflation#Balkan#Education
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
Jake Wells

Bread prices soaring in the United States and beyond

Empty Bread ShelfPhoto by Paulo O (Creative Commons) Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now truly impacted store shelves all over the world. Global crop markets are feeling the impact as worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Considers Upping Ticket Prices To Offset Rising Fuel Costs

Taking a Delta flight could soon be heavier on the pocket as the airline looks to increase ticket prices in response to rising fuel costs. Airlines in the US are left with no choice but to pass down fuel price hikes to customers as elevated fares but are hopeful that renewed interest in traveling will see them through the coming few months.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Oil bosses vow to boost output and deny profiteering

The bosses of some of the world's biggest energy firms vowed to increase production this year as they defended themselves from accusations of profiteering from the war in Ukraine. Chiefs at ExxonMobil, Chevron and others said in Washington that they had little power over oil prices, which have soared after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Pressure at the Pump: Will There Be a Gas Shortage Amid Higher Prices?

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has sent gas prices soaring across the globe, including in the U.S. Many consumers want to know if there will be a gas shortage. Americans were paying more at the pump before Russia invaded Ukraine, but prices went even higher after the war started. The COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns depressed gas demand, which came roaring back when nobody expected it. Recently, the prices broke the all-time high record from 2008.
TRAFFIC
motor1.com

Gas Prices Around The World Stay High As Oil Falls Below $100 A Barrel

As of March 16, the price of Brent crude oil is trending around $98 per barrel. WTI crude is a bit less at approximately $95.50. Both are significantly down from record highs over $130 a barrel just a week ago. Gas prices haven't fallen in the same manner, with the US Energy Information Administration showing a jump of 71 cents over the last two weeks. Drivers in the United States are paying an average of $4.31 per gallon for regular unleaded.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

German gas and power prices for households at new highs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - War in Ukraine and the threat of energy supply disruptions have driven gas and electricity bills for German householders entering into new contracts to record highs and will filter down to others over time, data showed on Wednesday. A household using 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high

March 14 (UPI) -- Gas prices in the United States have edged lower after reaching an all-time high late last week. According to AAA on Monday, the average cost for regular gasoline nationwide is about $4.32 per gallon, which is down from a record $4.33 on Friday. Prices have been...
TRAFFIC
ABC News

ABC News

607K+
Followers
147K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy