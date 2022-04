Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is out $400 from a payment app scam. On March 14th the Rochester Police Department took a report that a 63-year-old Rochester man listed an item for sale on Facebook Marketplace and was contacted by what he believed to be a potential buyer. The so-called buyer decided to use the app Zelle to send the payment for the item. The man and the so-called buyer exchanged emails.

