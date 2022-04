MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – If you were asked what Miami Beach is known for, would handball come to mind? Probably not, but it should. Handball was big at Flamingo Park – that is until the courts fell into disrepair. Now, the city has restored them to their former glory in hopes that players will return. “It was like my dad was bigger than life playing this game,” Shepard Koster recalled of watching his dad. He grew up in Miami but has since moved to Los Angeles. He flew in for a special dedication of the new refurbished courts on Tuesday. The handball courts at...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO