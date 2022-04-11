First Lady to visit Whiteman Air Force Base Wednesday

First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are set to visit Whiteman Air Force Base Wednesday.

The visit is timed to coincide with the month of the military child and programs aimed to support military-connected families.

The pair are set to arrive at Whiteman around noon Wednesday. The visit will include stops at Whiteman Elementary School and Knob Noster High School.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

