ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Valerie Biden Owens says nephew Hunter has 'walked through hell' with addiction and mental health struggles

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Svci1_0f5iFYqP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUP5d_0f5iFYqP00
Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens.

AP

  • Valerie Biden Owens says her nephew Hunter "walked through hell" with his addiction struggles.
  • "He didn't wake up and say, 'Aunt Val, I think I'm going to be an addict,'" she told USA Today.
  • Biden Owens' memoir "Growing Up Biden" is due for release on Tuesday.

Valerie Biden Owens says her nephew Hunter Biden has already "walked through hell" in his struggles with substance abuse and mental illness as he faces an ongoing federal investigation into his tax affairs.

Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's older sister and one of his closest confidantes and advisors, discussed the Biden administration and her nephew Hunter in an interview with USA Today ahead of the publication of her memoir "Growing Up Biden," due for release on Tuesday.

Hunter, Biden's eldest son, publicly detailed his yearslong battle with drug and alcohol addiction in a 2019 interview with the New Yorker and then in more detail in his memoir "Beautiful Things." The 52-year-old Yale-trained attorney also been open about mental health and how his divorce and the 2015 death of his brother Beau from cancer affected him and his family.

Bidens Owens said she doesn't think Hunter bears responsibility for the public criticism and political attacks he's recieved. "Hunter walked through hell. He didn't wake up and say, 'Aunt Val, I think I'm going to be an addict. And so whatever happens, it's my responsibility,'" she said.

Biden Owens, citing other family members who dealt with addiction, said the most difficult part of her memoir was "exposing the vulnerabilities of a family and addiction." Biden himself does not drink alcohol.

Biden Owens stepped in to help raise Hunter and Beau after Biden's first wife Neilia Hunter and daughter Naomi died in a December 1972 car accident that also left the two boys injured. She told USA Today that she sees Hunter more like a son than a nephew.

In addition to the ongoing federal grand jury probe , congressional Republicans are openly chomping at the bit to investigate Hunter's business dealings and other Biden family business ventures if the GOP wins back control of the House of Representatives in 2022.

But Biden Owens said the family is prepared for whatever congressional investigations or other scorched-earth political attacks come their way.

"I don't know what could be worse than Beau's dying of glioblastoma when he was 46 years old," Biden Owens said. "I don't know what could be worse than watching Hunter walk through hell. You never say the worst is over, but whatever comes, we can handle it as a family."

Biden Owens, one of her brother's most ardent supporters and defenders, says she talks to the president multiple times a week.

"When he calls, I don't talk about what happened with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin today," Biden Owens told USA Today. "We talk about family. It's a respite...we talk about nothing, and in talking about nothing, we talk about everything. I don't have to say a whole lot, because we understand each other."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 44

Charlie McElyea
1d ago

Oh! now we want to go down the "mental road category", if that's the case I think that road would be long and crowded with democrats.

Reply(8)
24
Ineda Beer
1d ago

now they are making up excuses for him there is no excuse for him he made his choices and joe helped him

Reply(1)
28
Snowflake ❄ unit 1
1d ago

can't wait tell he struggles with the federal penitentiary problems, but he can buy drugs there twice as easy.

Reply
9
Related
Reason.com

The New York Times Belatedly Admits the Emails on Hunter Biden's Abandoned Laptop Are Real and Newsworthy

Yesterday The New York Times published a story that quotes emails from a laptop that Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware. The messages reinforce the impression that Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that reportedly paid the younger Biden $50,000 a month to serve on its board, expected him to use his influence with his father for the company's benefit—an allegation that figured prominently in the scandal that led to Donald Trump's impeachment for pressuring the Ukrainian government to announce a Biden-Burisma corruption investigation. The messages include evidence that Hunter Biden arranged an April 2015 meeting between his father, then the vice president, and a Burisma executive.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Hunter
GOBankingRates

How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Usa Today#The New Yorker#Yale
The Independent

Chelsea Clinton says mother Hillary Clinton gave her a positive perspective on her health and body

Chelsea Clinton has opened up about her relationship with her mother, Hillary Clinton, detailing how the politician gave her a positive perspective on “health” and “how she felt about herself” as a child. The former First Daughter discussed weight and body image during a recent appearance on The View. The conversation began when the hosts addressed how Jenner Bush Hager had praised her mother, Laura Bush, for not discussing weight with her children.According to The View host Joy Behar, no matter what her parents said to her about her weight as a child, she still “felt like [she] was fat,”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Miami Herald

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

459K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy