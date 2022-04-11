Eboni K. Williams Says Sonja Morgan Was The One Who Wanted To Film With Her If Real Housewives Of New York Returned With Most Recent Cast

Real Housewives of New York entered its 13th season with some promise. They cast the first ever Black housewife on the franchise, Eboni K. Williams . And while Eboni’s contribution was highly anticipated, ratings from the last few seasons had already been lagging. Ultimately, it was a disastrous season . One that heavily featured OG Ramona Singer regularly clashing with Eboni . So Bravo had a decision to make. They scrapped the reunion and Andy Cohen admitted a few months later that the series “is in pause mode” and “will be in repair mode.” He also added that “this last season of New York was a season that wasn’t people’s favorite.”

Next came the recent announcement by Andy that the future of the franchise would change completely . The original RHONY would be recast and rebooted. Then another series, tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy , would feature past housewives from the franchise.

While Eboni was widely blamed by fans for the season’s failures , Andy revealed that she is still in contention for an apple. He stated, “We are interviewing multiple groups of friends. So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered.”

So what does Eboni have to say? As reported by People , she recently appeared on Stitcher’s Reality with the King podcast. She told host Carlos King that her castmates weren’t seeing eye to eye on the future of the franchise. Except for Sonja Morgan , who was firmly in her corner. Eboni stated, “Only Sonja Morgan was willing to come to the table and negotiate a future that involved me as a part of this ensemble. Period dot. Period dot.”

This shouldn’t be surprising at all given that Sonja spent the entire season being the voice of reason when it came to how the cast interacted with Eboni . Who knew our sweet Sonja was such a diplomat!?

If we can read between the lines, sounds like Sonja was the only one willing to film with Eboni . Which might not be all that shocking given the rumors of an ice-out popped up after the reunion was canceled.

Back in November, an insider claimed that Ramona , Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney had a pact to walk out of a party when Eboni arrived . The sourced alleged, “When Eboni entered from the right, they all were on the left and exited. They fled as soon as she walked in.” So nasty and so rude. And totally immature.

Eboni continued of the other housewives, “If those same former castmates of mine had been willing to enter into the negotiation of coexisting and sharing space with myself and additional women outside of their particular New York world and bubble, you would have had a season 14 that was what everybody anticipated. A proper integration of old school, new school.”

But she added, “They were unwilling is all I can tell you. They were unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation.”

While Eboni made sure to clarify that this was simply her “opinion,” it looks like Eboni has more than just Sonja in her corner. She recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live , indicating that she still remains on good terms with Bravo. Which likely attributed to her optimistic outlook in March of this year . She said of the franchise, “I want more glamour, more style, more indulgence and more good times. And more women in the cast!”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

