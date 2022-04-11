ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eboni K. Williams Says Sonja Morgan Was The One Who Wanted To Film With Her If Real Housewives Of New York Returned With Most Recent Cast

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6jMs_0f5iFPts00

Real Housewives of New York entered its 13th season with some promise. They cast the first ever Black housewife on the franchise, Eboni K. Williams . And while Eboni’s contribution was highly anticipated, ratings from the last few seasons had already been lagging. Ultimately, it was a disastrous season . One that heavily featured OG Ramona Singer regularly clashing with Eboni . So Bravo had a decision to make. They scrapped the reunion and Andy Cohen admitted a few months later that the series “is in pause mode” and “will be in repair mode.” He also added that “this last season of New York was a season that wasn’t people’s favorite.”

Next came the recent announcement by Andy that the future of the franchise would change completely . The original RHONY would be recast and rebooted. Then another series, tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy , would feature past housewives from the franchise.

RELATED: Margaret Josephs Says Ramona Singer Should Stay On Real Housewives Of New York And Eboni K. Williams Isn’t A Fit

While Eboni was widely blamed by fans for the season’s failures , Andy revealed that she is still in contention for an apple. He stated, “We are interviewing multiple groups of friends. So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered.”

So what does Eboni have to say? As reported by People , she recently appeared on Stitcher’s Reality with the King podcast. She told host Carlos King that her castmates weren’t seeing eye to eye on the future of the franchise. Except for Sonja Morgan , who was firmly in her corner. Eboni stated, “Only Sonja Morgan was willing to come to the table and negotiate a future that involved me as a part of this ensemble. Period dot. Period dot.”

This shouldn’t be surprising at all given that Sonja spent the entire season being the voice of reason when it came to how the cast interacted with Eboni . Who knew our sweet Sonja was such a diplomat!?

RELATED: Carole Radziwill Says Eboni K. Williams “Was Completely Miscast” And “Wrong” For Real Housewives Of New York

If we can read between the lines, sounds like Sonja was the only one willing to film with Eboni . Which might not be all that shocking given the rumors of an ice-out popped up after the reunion was canceled.

Back in November, an insider claimed that Ramona , Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney had a pact to walk out of a party when Eboni arrived . The sourced alleged, “When Eboni entered from the right, they all were on the left and exited. They fled as soon as she walked in.” So nasty and so rude. And totally immature.

Eboni continued of the other housewives, “If those same former castmates of mine had been willing to enter into the negotiation of coexisting and sharing space with myself and additional women outside of their particular New York world and bubble, you would have had a season 14 that was what everybody anticipated. A proper integration of old school, new school.”

RELATED: Eboni K. Williams Says That She And Leah McSweeney Are Just “Friendly Colleagues,” Not Friends

But she added, “They were unwilling is all I can tell you. They were unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation.”

While Eboni made sure to clarify that this was simply her “opinion,” it looks like Eboni has more than just Sonja in her corner. She recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live , indicating that she still remains on good terms with Bravo. Which likely attributed to her optimistic outlook in March of this year . She said of the franchise, “I want more glamour, more style, more indulgence and more good times. And more women in the cast!”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT SONJA WAS THE ONLY ONE WHO STEPPED UP FOR EBONI? DO YOU THINK THAT EBONI WAS TREATED UNFAIRLY BY THE REST OF THE CAST? WHAT RHONY HOUSEWIVES WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE BACK ON THE REBOOT OR LEGACY?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Eboni K. Williams Says Sonja Morgan Was The One Who Wanted To Film With Her If Real Housewives Of New York Returned With Most Recent Cast appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Shades Current Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast And Says The Show Is “Not The Same”

Camille Grammer’s days as a diamond-holding Real Housewife are over. They’ve been over. But, that will never stop her from reminiscing on the good old days and weighing in on all of the show’s latest drama. She’s a fan with strong opinions, just like us. Camille usually keeps her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills analysis contained […] The post Camille Grammer Shades Current Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast And Says The Show Is “Not The Same” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Jill Zarin Says Erika Jayne’s Spending Is “Gross”

It’s been years since Jill Zarin has graced our screens. Almost 10 years but who is counting? The former Real Housewives of New York left after season 4 and we only saw her briefly on screen for her beloved husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral. Since her time off the show, Jill has had some mild criticisms […] The post Real Housewives Alum Jill Zarin Says Erika Jayne’s Spending Is “Gross” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Discusses Recent Run-In With Vicki Gunvalson After Vicki Said They “Reconciled”

As Bravo’s longest-running Real Housewives city, Real Housewives of Orange County has undergone many transformations over the years. We can all agree that since Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge left the show, it has shifted into a new (and oftentimes, boring) phase. Heather Dubrow’s return and Kelly Dodd’s firing helped a bit. But the OC […] The post Shannon Beador Discusses Recent Run-In With Vicki Gunvalson After Vicki Said They “Reconciled” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Fans Think Raquel Leviss Is Dating Shahs Of Sunset Star Nema Vand

The romantic crossover we didn’t expect but makes a lot of sense. Reality Blurb reports Vanderpump rules star Raquel Leviss and Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand are allegedly dating. The two are in the same Beverly hills area and both single, as Raquel broke off her engagement with VPR’s James Kennedy at the end […] The post Fans Think Raquel Leviss Is Dating Shahs Of Sunset Star Nema Vand appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Carole Radziwill
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
Person
Andy Cohen
Daily Beast

Andy Cohen Grills Alleged Fraudster Jen Shah in Tense ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Reunion Finale

After two tedious episodes spent rehashing drama about who sabotaged whose party by bullying caterers and watching Lisa Barlow pop several blood vessels trying to squeeze out tears over her brutal hot mic moment, the last episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion finally addressed the couture-clad elephant in the room. Andy Cohen assumed the role of cross-examiner to confront Jen Shah about the fraud charges against her and her upcoming trial in July.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Scarlett Johansson Says Someone From Real Housewives Of New Jersey Inspired Her Fashion For A Movie Role

There are a lot of things we could say about the Real Housewives of New Jersey culture. The terminology, the wine/winery experiences, the firm gender roles, and the fashion choices. I just. Where to even begin? Truly, from the onset of the show, I could never quite wrap my mind around the idea of a “fashion” in New […] The post Scarlett Johansson Says Someone From Real Housewives Of New Jersey Inspired Her Fashion For A Movie Role appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion

The 2022 Oscars will go down in history as the event where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage after he made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Page Six reported that Chris made a comment about Jada’s bald head. Chris stated, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to […] The post Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery

No one explodes at a reunion quite like Teresa Giudice, that’s just a fact of life. Since Season 1 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s taken on Danielle Staub, members of her own family, and anyone else who questions her loyalty. Hey, she’s the one who pushed Andy Cohen back into his chair before […] The post Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Movies
Reality Tea

Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split

Golnesa “GG” Gharachdegaghi doesn’t really have inside thoughts. At this point I think this Shahs of Sunset star trying to make a second career out of Bravo commentating. And I mean no shade. In the past she’s chosen to take on some worthy opponents with that mouth of hers. Kelly Dodd, for example. More recently, GG has taken Lala […] The post Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Has Teresa Giudice Changed Her Mind About Caroline Manzo?

One of the more famous rifts in Real Housewives history is the falling out between The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo. The RHONJ cast member and alum, respectively, have had a beef with one another for many years. And in case you were wondering, not much has changed for Teresa on that front, as she recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Explains Her Side Of The COVID-19 Fight She Had With Vicki Gunvalson During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Dorinda Medley is no stranger to things getting heated. During her time on Real Housewives of New York, she had plenty of blow ups. And was never one to back down. So her stint on the upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 was bound to be a wild one. Enter former Real Housewives […] The post Dorinda Medley Explains Her Side Of The COVID-19 Fight She Had With Vicki Gunvalson During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Says Sheree Whitfield Is “More Transparent Than Ever” On Real Housewives Of Atlanta

A whiff of spring is in the air, and it’s got a hint of some good old Southern peaches. At least, I hope the changing of the seasons brings the premiere of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14. I miss catching up with the ATL girls every Sunday. Season 14 is bound to be a […] The post Kandi Burruss Says Sheree Whitfield Is “More Transparent Than Ever” On Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock

Whenever there’s a major moment in pop culture, a wave of reality stars recording podcasts on the subject follows. Real Housewives just can’t help but give their opinion, especially when no one asks for it. It was the downfall of Kelly Dodd and the success of someone like Bethenny Frankel, who’s not afraid to mention […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lamar Odom Relates Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Scandal Back To Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

Whew, Lamar Odom certainly seems like he’s having a hard time letting go. The ex-NBA star has been all over the news talking about ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. And at this point, it’s getting kind of weird. He’s been open about desperately trying to reconnect with her. It’s nice that he defended the Keeping Up With […] The post Lamar Odom Relates Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Scandal Back To Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Says Gia Giudice Is “Just Too Young” To Be Involved In Drama On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Teresa Giudice has been raging this season on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Margaret Josephs asked questions about Teresa’s fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ past. And then there was that bizarre video, which set the RHONJ cast talking. Teresa would like Margaret to butt out of her romance. Last season, Teresa spread an unfounded rumor that […] The post Joe Gorga Says Gia Giudice Is “Just Too Young” To Be Involved In Drama On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy