ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dancing With The Stars Is Leaving ABC For Disney+

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okGHo_0f5iFOGN00

It’s the end of an era, at least a little bit. After 16 years, 30 seasons, and dozens of mediocre foxtrots, Dancing With The Stars is leaving its home of ABC. The good news is that the show hasn’t been canceled. In fact, it was just renewed for two more seasons. The bad news is that it’s going behind a paywall.

As E! News reported, ABC and Disney just renewed DWTS for its 31st and 32nd seasons, but they will air on Disney+ starting this fall instead of the show’s usual home of ABC. This will be Disney+’s first live television series, and the network execs are hopeful that this new streaming home will usher in (another) new era for the long-running competition.

RELATED: Tom Bergeron Shades Dancing With The Stars Producer Andrew Llinares Who Was Just Fired

Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said about the upcoming switch. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

With Dancing With The Stars leaving the network, there’s a big programming gap for ABC, which they plan to fill with NFL games. But do we really need more sports on TV when we could instead be seeing our favorite D-listers learn how to tango?

RELATED: Dancing With The Stars Pro Gleb Savchenko’s Ex Elena Samodanova Says He’s “Not Available To Take Care Of Our Daughters”

This is the second major shakeup for DWTS in recent years. Ahead of its 29th season, longtime host, Tom Bergeron , was unceremoniously axed alongside his co-host Erin Andrew s . Tyra Banks replaced them, and the audience’s reaction to her has been lukewarm. She had some big shoes to fill, and the fact that she tried to ban Real Housewives from competing on the show didn’t really help her case.

It’s not clear yet if Tyra will remain the host, and there’s also no word on what will become of the judges’ panel. However, Disney seems intent on creating something new, so perhaps this is a golden opportunity to start with a completely clean slate. In a press release, they called this a “bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise.” That almost sounds like a reboot. So, Len Goodman , Carrie Ann Inaba , and Bruno Tonioli might want to start working on their resumes just in case.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT DANCING WITH THE STARS LEAVING ABC FOR DISNEY+? DO YOU THINK TYRA SHOULD RETURN FOR SEASON 31? SHOULD THERE BE A SHAKEUP WITH THE JUDGES?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Adrienne Raquel]

The post Dancing With The Stars Is Leaving ABC For Disney+ appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bergeron
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Len Goodman
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Michael Strahan Makes Exciting Career Announcement

ABC is developing another medical drama to join Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor, but this one has a sports twist. In The Front Line, a professional athlete decides to join the medical profession. Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan, who also made a successful jump from the gridiron to another field, is an executive producer on the project.
NFL
Mix 95.7FM

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

After 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ episode “Cold and Calculated.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. Fans started out empathizing with the seemingly naive Mike for being taken advantage of, but after seeing the relationship unfold onscreen while some unsavory memes unfolded on social media, fans started to side with Ximena. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together, new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she's now got a ring to go along with the relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Live Television#Abc#Dwts
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Fans Think Raquel Leviss Is Dating Shahs Of Sunset Star Nema Vand

The romantic crossover we didn’t expect but makes a lot of sense. Reality Blurb reports Vanderpump rules star Raquel Leviss and Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand are allegedly dating. The two are in the same Beverly hills area and both single, as Raquel broke off her engagement with VPR’s James Kennedy at the end […] The post Fans Think Raquel Leviss Is Dating Shahs Of Sunset Star Nema Vand appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Justin Hartley Warns Fans About ‘This Is Us’ Ending: ‘You’re Going to See the Impact’

Change is afoot for the Big Three on This Is Us. Gulp. Justin Hartley (who plays Kevin Pearson) recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he discussed the show’s sixth (and final) season. While the latest episodes will highlight each member of the Big Three—Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown)—Hartley warned that the characters are nearing their breaking points.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Young and the Restless' Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it's the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy