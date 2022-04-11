ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture launches “one-stop shop” for STEM educators

Cover picture for the articleIARN — The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture has launched a new, unique online platform for K-12 and STEM educators who want to teach science through the lens of agriculture. The Food and Agriculture Center for Science Education supports educators who teach, coach, or advise K-12 science...

Augusta Free Press

Farm Credit of the Virginias celebrates Agriculture Literacy Week

Farm Credit of the Virginias employees donated more than 500 books to school classrooms and libraries across their territory this week in celebration of Agriculture Literacy Week. During Ag Literacy Week (March 14-18), team members joined classrooms in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland to read the 2022 Virginia Ag in...
Times Gazette

Tholen graduates from Farm Bureau program

Greg Tholen of Lynchburg recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class XII. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities. Tholen owns and operates a farm commodities transportation company, serving farmers in...
Phys.org

Using AI in health sciences education requires interdisciplinary collaboration and risk assessment

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in research and development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health sciences education in fields such as medicine, nursing and occupational therapy. AI-enhanced technologies have been shown to have educational value and offer flexibility for students. For example, learning scenarios can be repeated and completed remotely, and educational experiences can be standardized.
Sourcing Journal

VF Joins Regenerative Cotton Fund

Click here to read the full article. The VF Foundation announced it will join the Soil Health Institute’s U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund as a sustaining supporter. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Cotton Farming is Becoming Smarter & More SustainableVF Corp Traces 100 Bestselling ProductsLA B Corp and Indian Cotton Co-op Promote Regenerative FarmingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
foodsafetynews.com

Competition aims to boost safe local food in two countries

EatSafe has launched a challenge to improve food safety in Ethiopia and Nigeria. Evidence and Action Towards Safe, Nutritious Food (EatSafe) is a five-year program led by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In 2019, 33 percent of...
Fast Company

Edtech startup Amplio wants to level the playing field for special needs students

The state of special education in the U.S. leaves a lot to be desired. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 7.3 million students ages 3–21 received special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) in 2019-2020. That’s 14% of all public-school students. U.S. law requires education systems to integrate students with special needs, and billions are spent annually to do so.
