ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Poison’s Rikki Rockett Has Married Longtime Girlfriend TC Smith

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Poison extended family just became a little larger as Poison drummer Rikki Rockett made it official by marrying his longtime girlfriend TC Smith over the weekend. The couple were wed on Saturday (April 9) at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif., with the choice of venue...

loudwire.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Rikki Rockett
Person
Bobby Dall
Person
Bret Michaels
Person
Fred Coury
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Shares Sweet, Yet Sad Story Of How She Met Boyfriend Ant Anstead

The Oscar winner opened up about how a grieving process ended up bringing her together with the British television host. How it all began! Renée Zellweger revealed the origin story of her red-hot romance with boyfriend Ant Anstead! The Oscar winner, 52 opened up about the “serendipitous” meeting between her and the British television host, 42, in 2021 that ended up igniting their love for each other. While the introduction was undoubtedly an adorable meet-cute, there was also a shadow of sadness to it, as Renee was grieving the loss of her good friend and publicist Nanci Ryder, who passed way in June 2020 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Poison#Cancer Survivor#Rikki Tc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
inForney.com

Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000

Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000. The 40-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a contestant on 'American Idol' back in 2004 - was engaged to David Otunga for between 2008 and 2017 and five years after calling time on their relationship, the former WWE wrestler has listed the "one-of-a-kind bauble" for sale on IDoNowIDont.com.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Grammys Producer Apologizes for ‘In Memoriam’ That Omitted Joey Jordison

A producer behind this week's 64th Annual Grammy Awards has apologized for the several omissions in the music awards show's "In Memoriam" segment that honored musicians who died in the past year. Rock and metal fans were disappointed when the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, plus Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Moody Blues member Graeme Edge, were left out of the April 3 segment. Unfortunately, it's a common occurrence at the Grammys.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy