Man dead after driving tractor-trailer the wrong way down I-85 in Troup County

Tractor-trailer Stock photo of a tractor-trailer. (Jose Luis Stephens/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man driving the wrong way down I-85 in Troup County has died, according to Georgia State Patrol.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driver entered the southbound lanes of I-85 near mile marker seven going north just before 1:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Another tractor-trailer that was traveling south, crashed into the tractor-trailer going the wrong way, pushing it across the median and into southbound traffic. The tractor-trailer going the wrong way then hit another vehicle.

Investigators say the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not been released.

I-85 was shut down for approximately six hours while crews worked the scene. It has since reopened.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group