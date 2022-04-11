ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trading starts of new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant

By Books
WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of the new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant, the $43 billion combination of Discovery and the AT&T spinoff WarnerMedia, have begun trading Monday. The bulked-up company combines the owner of storied film studio Warner...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Will Combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in International Markets

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to merge streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus in the U.S. is likely to be adopted overseas, and a clearer picture is emerging of what the platform will look like in key markets. Sources tell Variety that Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia — which are expected to merge in the next month — plan to have one single global platform that will combine the two streaming services, as opposed to a market-by-market approach for international. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will also serve as CFO of the newly combined Warner Bros....
BUSINESS
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network to Move Under HBO at Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will move under HBO’s purview upon the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, which will result in the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday, Variety has learned exclusively. Allison Page, president of Magnolia, which is a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., will report directly to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. Bloys is one of the few top WarnerMedia execs still standing following this week’s mass exodus ahead of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger’s close, which was capped off by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

The first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie zoomed into theaters in January 2020, and absolutely nothing of consequence has happened in the two years that followed. Therefore, you’ve surely spent the past 730 days on the edge of your seat, pondering, wondering, speculating: “When will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 come out?”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marlee Matlin To Direct Episode of Fox’s Anthology Drama ‘Accused’

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Marlee Matlin is set to make her directorial debut in an episode of Fox’s new anthology drama series Accused, from Homeland EPs Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and David Shore (The Good Doctor, House). Developed by Gordon, Accused, co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AT&T Names Warner Bros. Discovery Board Appointees, Including Ex-BET Chief Debra Lee

Telecom giant AT&T has named its seven board directors for Warner Bros. Discovery, a key step as its spins off WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery. The seven directors chosen by AT&T — with Discovery Inc. set to appoint six directors of its own to the new company’s board — include former BET Networks chair and CEO Debra L. Lee, and former global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers International, Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., who will serve as chairman in the Warner Bros. Discovery boardroom.More from The Hollywood ReporterDiscovery CEO David Zaslav's 2021 Pay Package Soars to $246M Ahead of WarnerMedia MergerAT&T Chose WarnerMedia...
BUSINESS
SFGate

AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of the combined WarnerMedia-Discovery that AT&T announced Tuesday. The Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors initially will comprise 13 members, seven appointed by AT&T and six by Discovery.
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors draws criticism for lack of Latinos

AT&T and Discovery on Tuesday unveiled board members to oversee the soon-to-be Warner Bros. Discovery media company, immediately drawing criticism because the two companies failed to include a Latino board member. "By failing to bring Latino representation to the boardroom, Warner Bros. Discovery is not only missing a crucial opportunity...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Discovery, Inc. Announces Full Slate of Board Designees for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Board designees announced in anticipation of the Q2 closing of the Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia combination. Designees will bring deep media industry expertise, extensive qualifications, and diverse experience. Samuel A. Di Piazza to become Board Chair. NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today...
BUSINESS
Variety

FX Orders Comedy Pilot From Lauren Ludwig

Click here to read the full article. FX has ordered a half-hour comedy pilot from Lauren Ludwig. The pilot is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage. Ludwig is writing and executive producing the pilot. Chris & Paul Weitz of Depth of Field, Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen and Aaron Kogan will also executive produce. FX Productions will produce. The pilot marks the first time Ludwig will be credited as a TV writer. She previously directed an episode of the FX series “Cake.” She...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Ups Emily Feingold To VP Communications For U.S. & Canada

Click here to read the full article. Emily Feingold, who joined Netflix in 2017, has been upped to VP Communications with oversight of the U.S. and Canada. The former Weinstein Co. exec had been doing extra duty in recent months following the departure of Richard Siklos. After Siklos exited his Netflix role last September, he resurfaced in March as the communications chief for UTA. Feingold previously held the title of director and had drawn on her experience in the film industry to help lead the charge on the streaming giant’s ramp-up in original movies. Feingold’s elevation comes as Netflix faces another crossroads...
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

Apple TV+ strikes overall television deal with Tom Hanks’ Playtone production company, Greyhound sequel in development

Via Deadline, Apple TV+ has struck an overall deal with Playtone, the production company headed by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Under the exclusive deal, Playtone will make new scripted and unscripted television series for Apple’s streaming service. Deadline also mentions that a sequel to the popular Apple TV+ film Greyhound is in development.
BUSINESS

