Swan Boats returning to Boston Public Garden for 145th season on Saturday, April 16

WCVB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Boston's beloved Swan Boats will return to the Public Garden's lagoon this weekend. The Paget family announced Monday that the iconic fleet of six pedal-powered boats will...

www.wcvb.com

