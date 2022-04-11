ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine School Bus Crash Monday Morning in RSU19

By Cindy Campbell
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials say no one was seriously hurt as the result of a bus crash in RSU #19. School officials sent out a notice to parents and posted it on Facebook Monday morning. One of the RSU #19...

IN THIS ARTICLE
