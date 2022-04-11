ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Daily aspirin may not benefit healthy older people

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tR7F2_0f5iEg3y00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

A recent study found that, for healthy older adults, taking a low-dose aspirin each day didn’t extend life or prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

Heart diseases and stroke are the leading causes of death and disability in older adults in the U.S. These are often caused by blood clots that form in the blood vessels to the heart or the brain.

For people who’ve had a heart attack or stroke, aspirin can help prevent a second one. Aspirin helps thin the blood to avoid further blood clots.

A low dose of daily aspirin has also been shown to reduce the risk of a first heart attack or stroke for people who are at high risk for these conditions.

To see if aspirin could benefit healthy older adults, too, researchers randomly assigned more than 19,000 healthy older adults to take aspirin or an inactive pill, or placebo.

Most participants were 70 and older (65 and older for African-American and Hispanic individuals).

Both groups had similar rates of health problems and deaths. Aspirin didn’t reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, physical disability, or dementia.

Those taking aspirin had an increased risk of bleeding, which was already a known risk of regular aspirin use.

“These initial findings will help to clarify the role of aspirin in disease prevention for older adults,” says Dr. Evan Hadley, who oversees clinical aging research at NIH’s National Institute on Aging. “But much more needs to be learned.”

Talk to your health care provider about your health risks and whether daily aspirin use is right for you.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about aspirin, please read studies that aspirin could cut cancer death by 20%, and Aspirin, common anti-inflammatory drugs may prevent COVID-19 deaths.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Can aspirin prevent heart attacks and strokes?

Aspirin is best known as a pain reliever, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties and acts as a blood thinner. While taking aspirin to relieve pain or reduce fever is safe for most adults, taking it daily can lead to gastrointestinal bleeding and bleeding in the brain. In October 2021,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspirin#Anti Inflammatory Drugs#African American#Hispanic#Nih
Telegraph

Folic acid may cut risk of dementia and early death

Folic acid supplements could cut the risk of dementia, a study suggests. Academics from the US and Israel found that older people with low levels of vitamin B9 have a higher risk of dementia. Having low levels of the vitamin, also known as folate, has also been linked to premature death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicalXpress

Deleting a protein might reduce cardiovascular disease

Macrophages travel through our arteries, gobbling fat the way Pac-man gobbled ghosts. But fat-filled macrophages can narrow blood vessels and cause heart disease. Now, UConn Health researchers describe in Nature Cardiovascular Research how deleting a protein could prevent this and potentially prevent heart attacks and strokes in humans. Macrophages are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
People

Even Mild Cases of COVID Can Increase the Risk of Blood Clots for 3 to 6 Months, Large Study Finds

People infected with COVID-19 — even in mild cases — are at a higher risk of developing blood clots in the three to six months after their illness, a large study found. The risk was much higher in people who had severe cases of COVID-19, the researchers, from Sweden, found. In people who were seriously ill, their chance of developing a blood clot was 290 times higher than normal. That risk went up in people with mild cases as well, at 7 times higher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

How to Identify Stroke-Like Symptoms—Even in Young People

Model Hailey Bieber made headlines over the weekend after being rushed to a Palm Springs hospital for "stroke-like" symptoms, which were later linked to a small blood clot in her brain. The fact that someone so young experienced stroke-like symptoms is shocking to many, particularly because strokes are most often...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Study: Risk of heart disease rises after COVID infections

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Much about the COVID-19 disease, especially long-term, remains a mystery, but a new, massive study shows COVID infections can increase the risk of heart issues for up to a year after infection. The St. Louis Veterans Affairs points to another major long-term COVID concern: the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy